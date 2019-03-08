Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

High street jeweller with Norwich outlet collapses into administration

PUBLISHED: 14:16 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 11 October 2019

Links of London, which has a concession in Jarrold, has collapsed. Photo : Steve Adams

Links of London, which has a concession in Jarrold, has collapsed. Photo : Steve Adams

Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

A jewellery chain with an outlet in Norwich has collapsed into administration.

Links of London has gone bust, putting 350 jobs at risk.

The high street jewellery brand had an outlet in Norwich department store Jarrold.

According to Deloitte, a 'difficult trading' environment is to blame, which has led to the collapse of other high street stores.

MORE: Trespass opens new pop-up shop in Chapelfield

The administrators said that "in light of ongoing cash flow pressures", the firm's directors were left with "no choice" but to place it into administration.

You may also want to watch:

Deloitte said the business intends to continue to trade while it seeks out sale options, but said it could sell stock and assets over a period of trading "for the benefit of the company's creditors".

Matt Smith, joint administrator for Links of London, said: "The company is well-known in its market, having been present on British high streets for almost 30 years.

"This is not the outcome we hoped for and will of course be difficult news for employees and their families.

"We appreciate the support of management and we will continue to support employees through this time."

Most Read

Routes revealed for two more cable trenches across countryside for wind farms

Map showing the area being looked at for cable corridors for the expansion to Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal wind farms. Image: Equinor/Royal HaskoningDHV

How a family turned a struggling pub into award winning venue

The team at the Countryman Pub in Tasburgh, who were awarded the prize for best customer service in the South Norfolk Pub Awards. Photo: Countryman

Woman banned from buying dogs after running puppy farm in appalling conditions

Some of the dogs rescued from the puppy farm in Thurlton run by Zoe and Michael Rushmer and Jacob Murphy. Photo: RSPCA

Sugar factory ‘as old as the Titanic’ gets a £6.8m upgrade

British Sugar has invested £6.8m in its Cantley factory to upgrade its production of Limex, a soil-conditioning by-product of the sugar-making process. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Man in 30s dies following serious crash with tractor

A man in his 30s has died following a collision with a tractor in Outwell near Wisbech Picture; IAN CARTER

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

High street jeweller with Norwich outlet collapses into administration

Links of London, which has a concession in Jarrold, has collapsed. Photo : Steve Adams

Motorcyclist died in high speed collision, court told

Floral tributes left at the scene of the crash where Nathan Robinson died near Fakenham Picture: Adam Lazzari

Man who mistook dog’s aggressive tumour for tick bite has pet taken away

Brian Medler appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Woman banned from buying dogs after running puppy farm in appalling conditions

Some of the dogs rescued from the puppy farm in Thurlton run by Zoe and Michael Rushmer and Jacob Murphy. Photo: RSPCA

Film shot on Acle Straight entered for The Oscars

Maisie Prendergast stars in Sylvia short film which has qualified for The Oscars 2020 and was shot in Norfolk Credit: Sylvia Film
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists