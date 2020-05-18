Search

Million pound mansion goes on sale just days after estate agents re-open

PUBLISHED: 12:02 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 18 May 2020

This property in Lingwood has just gone on the market for £1.15million. Pic: Savills.

The first home in Norfolk has gone up for sale for more than £1 million since lockdown started, proving the property market is back in business.

Lingwood Manor, with six bedrooms and set in an acre, went up for sale for £1.15 million along with other properties ranging from £650,000 to £99,000 listed in the last 24 hours.

Many estate agents were ready to go, having got the necessary paperwork and promotion sorted for homes delayed by lockdown. Others are now trying to get to grips with implementing the necessary social distancing measures to allow people to visit their offices and working out how to do viewings safely.

But the biggest proof that the property market is back in business is the sudden influx of high priced homes for sale.

Savills launched its Grade II listed manor in School Road, Lingwood, which also has two self contained apartments, up for sale at the weekend. The original part of the house is thatched and dates as far back as 1630.

Meanwhile, a barn conversion in Langham for £665,000 and a six bedroom home in Kirby Cane for £650,000 have also just come up for sale as the market aims to get back on its feet.

Louis de Soissons, Savills. Pic: ArchantLouis de Soissons, Savills. Pic: Archant

Louis de Soissons, who leads the residential team at Savills in Norwich, said: “The news that an eased lockdown means valuations and viewings can recommence in person is an encouraging first step on the road back to a functioning housing market, but the safety of clients and staff is our first priority so it is vital that we proceed with caution.”

Max Sowerby, of Sowerbys, which just listed a barn conversion in Bircham Tofts for £525,000, said: “We’ve always been open for business but we’re now really evaluating how we can go about organising our normal days whether it’s carrying out viewings, valuations or keeping the sales running. People who’ve had to long commutes or lived in places without a garden or a view in this lockdown has taught them there is actually more to life and this is where Norfolk comes into its own.

“It’s not just a place to come on holiday but a place where you can work and live, working from home is not such a problem as it used to be, technology is really helping us now. The enquiries are as big as they’ve ever been so there definitely seems to be a real appetite for people moving to the area.”

Topic Tags:

