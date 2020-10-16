Cinema announces temporary closure amid coronavirus struggle
PUBLISHED: 10:07 16 October 2020
A Norfolk cinema has temporarily closed as a knock-on effect of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Light Cinema, based at the Riverside complex in Thetford, has announced its “difficult decision” to shut until further notice.
It revealed the closure had come as a result of US film studios choosing to delay or stream most of this year’s remaining releases.
But a spokesman said the company was “committed” to reopening again in 2021.
They added: “We are devastated for our amazing team who worked so hard to create this special venue and to our loyal customers who have visited us over the past few years.
“In the meantime, our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the Covid pandemic. We know this is not easy, particularly for the hospitality and leisure sector, and we are determined that we all get through this together.”
The Light Cinema says further updates will be issues in due course.
