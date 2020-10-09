‘Something needs to be done about it’ - shoppers raise concerns over supermarket overcrowding

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

Shoppers at a town centre branch of Lidl have expressed concerns about overcrowding and uncovered food in the supermarket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sabrina Gaff who does her regular weekend shop at Lidl in North Walsham shared on social media worries that large queues squeezing through its doors were not safe practice in the current climate.

Her post was commented on over 160 times with many saying that had seen similar issues in the store.

Ms Gaff said: “At the beginning of lockdown it was lovely, but now they have no security and no way of controlling the amount of people coming in and out.

“There are long queues down the aisles, my main concern is how many people are in there, particularly on weekends. Sometimes a guard is on the door during the week, but they need some sort of control when there are more people.

“Something else that concerns me is the amount of stuff on the floor, it’s a trip hazard and it doesn’t help with social distancing, something needs to be done about it.”

Ms Gaff said she was planning to contact North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker about the issue.

Another shopper, Victoria Lawrence shared a picture on social media of uncovered bakery items in the store describing it as “crazy” adding “surely not COVID secure and no security monitoring amount of people going in”.

Lidl said staff in its stores were clearly reminding customers to social distance with floor markings and audio announcements also in place.

A Lidl spokesman said: “We’re committed to ensuring our colleagues and customers feel safe in our stores. As such, we have implemented a range of measures which includes positioning team members at entrances to manage the volume of people entering during peak times.

“Dedicated cleaning stations continue to be made available at store entrances for customers to use on their trolleys and baskets.

The store confirmed it was no longer bagging baked goods.

They added: “Whilst we always urge customers to use the tongs provided in our bakery, as a temporary measure customers will also have access to disposable gloves.

“Our colleagues are also continuing to use single use gloves and are taking all necessary precautions.”