Lidl launches £1.50 fruit and veg box in all Norfolk stores

Lidl has launched its Too Good To Waste boxes nationwide with 5kg of fruit and vegetables for just £1.50.

They are available in all stores, following a successful trial last August, and with branches across Norfolk you won’t have to travel far to get your hands on the bargain box.

Instead of wonky veg, which is available at other supermarkets, they are filled with fruit and vegetables which has become slightly damaged or discoloured but they are still good to eat.

The initiative is designed to reduce waste and since its trial has eliminated an impressive 250 tonnes of food waste.

The boxes are put together by staff at the discount store and are available to customers from opening until midday.

After that, any leftover boxes are given to local good causes through Lidl’s surplus food redistribution programme, Feed it Back.

Christian Härtnagel, CEO of Lidl GB, said: “The positive feedback that we have received off the back of our trial has been incredible, from our colleagues who are showing so much passion for them, to our customers who were getting in touch from the get go asking where they could get one.

“We’re therefore really excited to be rolling the boxes out to all of our stores nationwide, and we’re really pleased to see that it’s also starting to be adopted by other supermarkets.

“The really brilliant thing about this initiative is that, not only is it helping to tackle the highly important challenge of food waste, it’s also helping our customers make even more savings.

Additionally, it’s a great example of how we, as discounter, can utilise our lean and efficient business model to fulfil our mission to make good, healthy food more affordable and accessible, whilst acting sustainably.”

In 2017, Lidl committed to cutting food waste by 25pc per store by 2020.