Host your Zoom call ‘in Blickling Hall’ thanks to new National Trust venture

Blickling Hall's famous library, which can now be your Zoom backdrop. Pic: National Trust Archant

It’s the perfect answer to giving people working from home the feeling of grandeur.

Blicking Hall, which has been selected as the backdrop for video calls. Pic: EDP Blicking Hall, which has been selected as the backdrop for video calls. Pic: EDP

Rather than having a photo of your nan behind you in a Zoom call, the National Trust has picked out Blickling Hall’s library instead.

You can appear with the famous library behind you, housing more than 12,500 tomes, 123 feet of books on either side of the room.

The library is one of just six rooms from National Trust properties across the UK selected for people to use. Others include libraries at Greenway House, Devon, home of Agatha Christie, Wimpole Hall, Cambridgeshire and Sissinghurst Castle in Kent.

Blickling’s library holds the Eliot Bible, one of the first books ever printed in British North America.

Katie Knowles, assistant curator, National Trust, said: “With many still working from home, we wanted to help people bring a touch of history and beauty to their virtual meetings and catch ups. When the lockdown in England ends we’ll be reopening as many houses as we can – in the meantime we hope the new backgrounds will help people to remember the places they love and to share them with colleagues and friends.”

You can download the room from the National Trust website.