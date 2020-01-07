Search

Coming soon...flat-pack gin delivered through your letterbox

PUBLISHED: 07:48 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:49 07 January 2020

Bullards hope to deliver their gin in flat pack form, in a special pouch, packaged inside a box that goes through your letterbox. This image gives an idea of how it will look but is not the actual Bullards product. Pic: Archant/PA

It's a whole lot more exciting than your average flat-pack delivery and will require very little assembling.

The gin made by Bullards in the distinctive glass bottles. Pic: Bullards/ArchantThe gin made by Bullards in the distinctive glass bottles. Pic: Bullards/Archant

Norwich gin firm Bullards is hoping to introduce a new letterbox delivery service of its tipples in a new flat-pack form.

As well as being environmentally-friendly, they say the service will be budget friendly. And with the pouch arriving in a robust brown cardboard box, the firm says buyers can rest assured there's no danger of their pet dog getting a taste of their Old Tom or London Dry if it lands on the doormat while they're out.

Once customers have bought a bottle of Bullards gin, in one of their coloured glass bottles, designed to look like the iconic chimney stack that once towered over Norwich's historic Bullards Anchor brewery, they won't need to throw it away.

With the new service, they will be able to order online a refill of gin which arrives in a neat 700ml pouch with an easy-to use spout for pouring straight into the bottle.

Russell Evans at the distillery in Cattle Market Street, Norwich. Pic: ArchantRussell Evans at the distillery in Cattle Market Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

At no extra charge you post back the pouch so it can be recycled by a specialist firm.

MORE: Meet the 'gentleman barbers' bringing a cutting edge service to those in care

The distinctive Bullards green glass bottles. Pic: ArchantThe distinctive Bullards green glass bottles. Pic: Archant

Bullards says the scheme will save on getting rid of bottles and, because the pouches are delivered by Royal Mail, will also cut down on the transport needed for delivery and the plastic packaging which the glass items are wrapped in.

Letterbox pouches are already used for sending alcohol in the UK by a London whisky firm called Whisky Me - but the service is believed to be a first for gin in Norfolk.

Russell Evans, chairman of Bullards, said: "To order a bottle of our gin to be delivered costs £40 plus £4.50 for postage and packing but the pouches will cost £35 and this includes the cost of returning it for recycling. We as a firm are trying to cut down our carbon footprint and there is also a lot of plastic packaging around the glass bottles which we want to reduce. We would like to offer the service to our bar and restaurant clients too so they can save on the amount it costs them to get rid of all the bottles.

"We have a protoype of the pouch and are just making some tweaks to the design."

Russell Evans, chairman of Bullards. Pic: ArchantRussell Evans, chairman of Bullards. Pic: Archant

Alcohol pouches are the latest method of delivering items when buyers are out, with flowers, chocolates and even bacon all available in packaging which fits through a letterbox and keeps the enclosed items intact.

Bullards gin, made at their distillery in Norwich. Pic: ArchantBullards gin, made at their distillery in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Bullards are finalising the design of their flat pack pouch but it will be similar to these travel drinks pouches. Pic: Amazon.Bullards are finalising the design of their flat pack pouch but it will be similar to these travel drinks pouches. Pic: Amazon.

