Plans for new 9,400 sqft warehouse at Atlas Works site

A rundown warehouse on an industrial estate in Lenwade could be demolished and replaced with a new 9,400 sqft building.

Andre Serruys, from SPC Holdings, is seeking permission to build a new warehouse and parking at the Atlas Works industrial estate on Norwich Road.

The proposed building will be made up of seven units and used to help support a growing local business, according to plans submitted to Broadland District Council.

The planning application states: “The industrial estate has seen renovation and extension over the last few years and the proposed development will support this growth by providing warehouse spaces and visually improving the area.”

An existing “deteriorating” unit on the proposed warehouse site will be demolished if the plans are approved.

Last year, Serruys Property Company won an appeal to build a waste processing plant on the Atlas Works site.