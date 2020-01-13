Search

'I've been to better greasy spoons': Customers' fury at service of luxury hotel

PUBLISHED: 06:30 14 January 2020

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure.

Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Customers who are seeking a refund from a luxury hotel speak of their disappointment over its sudden closure.

Jessika Roberts and her friends spent £1,470 at the Lenwade House Hotel for a New Years Eve event and overnight stay which they described as disapointing,

Jessika Roberts, 25, from Dereham, arranged for her and 13 friends to celebrate New Year's Eve at the Lenwade House Hotel, which was billed as "the party to end all parties" on an event poster.

But she said the overnight stay, which cost the group £1,470, was ruined by poor service and dirty rooms with doors that could be opened with any key.

"That was a massive concern for us," she said. "We arranged to stay in double bed rooms but it was just two single beds pushed together."

Her friend Anna Jolly, 20, from Taverham, said the group demanded a refund at check out and was promised they would be contacted by the hotel.

But after more than a week of attempting to get in touch with the company, they were told on Friday that it had shut down and would not be issuing refunds.

A spokesman for the hotel said he could not comment on individual guest experiences.

He said: "This has been a very difficult decision to make but necessary under the circumstances of a very challenging economic climate."

Miss Jolly said: "There's not really anything we can do, I'm so annoyed that we spent all this money and we didn't even get an apology."

"It's marked up as a luxury hotel with award-winning dining, but I've been to greasy spoons that have been better than that."

Miss Roberts said that the hotel had gone "downhill", adding: "I bigged up the place after going to a wedding there three years ago.

"I put in a lot of effort to organise this so for me it was embarrassing."

The hotel has been plagued by negative reviews online in the past year, with some guests criticising the business for its standards of service.

One Tripadvisor reviewer in November last year, criticised a fireworks event they attended.

Another review left by a customer in August 2019 on hotel.com claimed their breakfast and shower were cold.

