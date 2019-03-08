Search

Employees' 'confidential' data feared stolen from Bernard Matthews

PUBLISHED: 11:31 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 15 October 2019

Staff at Bernard Matthews have been warned of a suspected data theft. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Staff at Bernard Matthews have been warned of a suspected data theft. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

Staff at Bernard Matthews have been warned that "confidential" personal information has been lost in what bosses believe was a targeted theft.

A hard disc containing a raft of data about staff working for the Lenwade-based firm is believed to have been stolen while a new IT system was being put in place.

Bosses have written to staff warning them of the breach and advising them on what measures to take.

The data included a "range of confidential human resources information" but no banking or financial details were taken.

MORE: Bank details of 200 Bernard Matthews employees stolen in cyber attack

The potential theft, which took place on October 2, has been reported to the police.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Bernard Matthews said: "As a precaution we have written to all colleagues informing them of a potential security incident and measures they should take to remain secure online.

"The files in question are security protected, and do not contain any banking details, but nevertheless do contain a range of confidential human resources information."

The company added that it has informed the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) of the breach and have "put in place additional security measures to prevent such an incident from happening again."

MORE: How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

This is not the first time Bernard Matthews has suffered a data breach.

In February the bank details of 200 staff were stolen in a cyber attack.

The turkey producer was not able to trace the person or group behind the attack at the time.

