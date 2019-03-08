Employees' 'confidential' data feared stolen from Bernard Matthews

Staff at Bernard Matthews have been warned that "confidential" personal information has been lost in what bosses believe was a targeted theft.

A hard disc containing a raft of data about staff working for the Lenwade-based firm is believed to have been stolen while a new IT system was being put in place.

Bosses have written to staff warning them of the breach and advising them on what measures to take.

The data included a "range of confidential human resources information" but no banking or financial details were taken.

The potential theft, which took place on October 2, has been reported to the police.

A spokesman for Bernard Matthews said: "As a precaution we have written to all colleagues informing them of a potential security incident and measures they should take to remain secure online.

"The files in question are security protected, and do not contain any banking details, but nevertheless do contain a range of confidential human resources information."

The company added that it has informed the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) of the breach and have "put in place additional security measures to prevent such an incident from happening again."

This is not the first time Bernard Matthews has suffered a data breach.

In February the bank details of 200 staff were stolen in a cyber attack.

The turkey producer was not able to trace the person or group behind the attack at the time.