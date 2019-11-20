Search

Advanced search

Boatyard innovator handed national award for 40 years of service

PUBLISHED: 14:26 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 20 November 2019

Len Funnell (left) and Simon Altham, Chief Portfolio Officer at Awaze UK, Hoseasons’ parent company (right) with the award Len received at Hoseasons’ annual owners conference. Picture: Hoseasons

Len Funnell (left) and Simon Altham, Chief Portfolio Officer at Awaze UK, Hoseasons' parent company (right) with the award Len received at Hoseasons' annual owners conference. Picture: Hoseasons

Hoseasons

A man who has dedicated more than 40 years to investing in and improving the Norfolk tourism scene has been honoured with a national award for his commitment to the industry.

Len Funnell, who has spent the last four decades buying, refurbishing and managing boatyards across the county, and is credited with playing a key role in modernising Broads boating, cottages and holiday parks, was named inaugural winner of The Hugh Grayson Outstanding Contribution to UK Tourism Award during Hoseasons' annual owners conference in Brighton.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: New research shows Norfolk bosses would rather not hire Millennials

Mr Funnell, a trustee of Waveney River Centre, said: "It's not often I'm lost for words, but I have to admit to being quite overwhelmed by this. I've always tried to be a positive force for local and national tourism so it's incredibly heart-warming to be recognised in this way."

Simon Altham, chief portfolio officer at Awaze UK, Hoseasons' parent company, said: "Len is fantastically deserving of this award."

Most Read

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘I’ll be back doing the job I love’ - doorman speaks out after vicious attack

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Grand city centre building finally sells to local firm

Create Consulting MD, Jonathan Cage. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

‘We are closing our high street store because we’re too successful’ say florists

Michelle Boon and Megan Thaxton who are rebranding Swaffham and Fakenham Florist to Floral Sistas. Pic: submitted

Former city brewery founder described as the ‘most appalling man’

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Two sex-trafficked women rescued by police in Norwich

Two women have been taken to a place of safety suspected of being trafficked into Norwich for sex. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woman who collapsed outside bar claims drink was spiked

A 23-year-old woman said she had her drink spiked at Long John's bar in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists