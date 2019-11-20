Boatyard innovator handed national award for 40 years of service

Len Funnell (left) and Simon Altham, Chief Portfolio Officer at Awaze UK, Hoseasons' parent company (right) with the award Len received at Hoseasons' annual owners conference. Picture: Hoseasons Hoseasons

A man who has dedicated more than 40 years to investing in and improving the Norfolk tourism scene has been honoured with a national award for his commitment to the industry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Len Funnell, who has spent the last four decades buying, refurbishing and managing boatyards across the county, and is credited with playing a key role in modernising Broads boating, cottages and holiday parks, was named inaugural winner of The Hugh Grayson Outstanding Contribution to UK Tourism Award during Hoseasons' annual owners conference in Brighton.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: New research shows Norfolk bosses would rather not hire Millennials

Mr Funnell, a trustee of Waveney River Centre, said: "It's not often I'm lost for words, but I have to admit to being quite overwhelmed by this. I've always tried to be a positive force for local and national tourism so it's incredibly heart-warming to be recognised in this way."

Simon Altham, chief portfolio officer at Awaze UK, Hoseasons' parent company, said: "Len is fantastically deserving of this award."