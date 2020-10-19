LEGAL 500: elite lawyers at Clapham & Collinge

Clapham & Collinge have offices in Norwich, North Walsham and Sheringham Picture: Julia Holland/Clapham & Collinge Photography by Julia Holland 2015. http://www.all-about-image.co.uk

Recognised for a record-breaking 13 practice areas, Norfolk’s Clapham & Collinge Solicitors ranks among top UK law firms.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nicola Strefford, head of employment, a Legal 500 rising star Nicola Strefford, head of employment, a Legal 500 rising star

Clapham & Collinge Solicitors are delighted to be recognised in 13 practice areas in the Legal 500 United Kingdom 2021 edition, with two elite ‘leading individuals’, two ‘rising stars’ and 15 recommended lawyers.

Lin Whitehead, partner and head of the wills, trusts and probate department, and Neale Grearson, partner and head of the family and charities department, were both awarded ‘Leading Individuals’. The head of the employment department Nicola Strefford and wills, trusts and probate solicitor Lauren Abbs were both awarded ‘Rising Stars’.

With offices in Norwich, North Walsham and Sheringham, the team of solicitors provides a full range of legal services for businesses, families and individuals. Clients have long acknowledged the quality of Clapham & Collinge, with testimonials including: “The firm has dynamic and well-coordinated teams who are passionate at doing the best possible jobs for clients”.

“Client-focused and extremely competent, the firm provides full, comprehensive and sensible advice to every client.”

Lin Whitehead, head of wills, trusts and probate, a Legal 500 leading individual Lin Whitehead, head of wills, trusts and probate, a Legal 500 leading individual

“A very competent and capable firm, with the particular skills set needed to deal with older clients. Unlike some firms, each client is treated as important, and not just a number.”

Managing partner Mark Kermez said: “Once again a fantastic result! This is testament to the hard work and dedication of our lawyers at Clapham & Collinge. It is brilliant news after several months of challenging trading conditions. We’re proud to be recognised as a leading regional law firm with a record-breaking number of recommended lawyers across the firm.”

As for many other businesses, the past few months have been challenging for Clapham & Collinge as it has sought to address the issues presented by the coronavirus pandemic and adapt to the new environment. Despite the obvious interruptions faced by the firm, Clapham & Collinge has maintained plans for the ‘progression framework’ that was introduced to staff members last year. This framework offers a ‘pathway to partnership’ for the firm’s top performing individuals who meet the qualifying criteria including length of service, commercial acumen and leadership.

Caroline Eaton (family solicitor), Erin Southgate (conveyancer), Jamie Pearson (IT manager), Lauren Abbs (wills, trusts and probate solicitor), Louis Hilldrup-Boorman (marketing manager) and Nicola Strefford (head of employment law) have all recently been promoted to the position of associate.

Wills, trusts and probate solicitor Lauren Abbs Wills, trusts and probate solicitor Lauren Abbs

Mark Kermez said: ‘‘We are an incredibly ambitious firm and despite these uncertain times, we remain focused on developing our legal service offering. The success of this business is down to a number of things, but one factor stands out head and shoulders above the rest: our people. It is the talented, enthusiastic, committed and motivated people that make this business what it is. “It is those same people, and the many more who will join us in the years ahead, who share our vision and will drive this firm on to become the finest it can be. Congratulations to those who have been promoted to associate and thank you for your hard work and commitment.”

The personal legal services Clapham & Collinge offer include residential conveyancing, family law including separation and divorce, personal injury, clinical negligence, employment law, wills, trusts, lasting powers of attorney and probate. Legal services for businesses include debt recovery, litigation and disputes, landlord and tenant services, employment law and commercial property.

For more information on the legal services offered at Clapham & Collinge please click here.