LEGAL 500: Spire celebrates success

Social Housing- Katharine Chatters and Estelle Corner Archant

Norfolk’s Spire Solicitors LLP achieves recommendations for eight service areas in this year’s Legal 500 guide.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Corporate & Commercial- Matthew Downing and Roger Margand Corporate & Commercial- Matthew Downing and Roger Margand

Each year, the world’s largest independent legal guide The Legal 500 assesses the strength of law firms and their lawyers based on extensive research and feedback from clients. This year Spire Solicitors LLP, with seven offices across Norfolk, has been recommended for eight of its service areas.

The social housing team, led by Estelle Corner, retained its Tier 1 ranking for another year. It is renowned as a leading supplier of Social Housing legal services in East Anglia and acts for many housing associations, both locally and nationally.

The team is passionate about affordable housing and prides itself on its levels of personal service, partnership with its clients and in-depth sector knowledge. Estelle Corner, listed as a ‘leading individual’, has been described as “always going the extra mile.” Associate Katharine Chatters has been recommended for her legal expertise within the social housing sector.

The private client team and the commercial property team in Norwich have both been ranked Tier 2. The private client team is led by Ejike Ndaji and the department is one of the largest in Norfolk, providing a comprehensive suite of services. The team is depicted as being “enthusiastic with sound knowledge and are empathetic to client requirements. The Spire private client team provides a high service quality and value both in terms of advice and fee.”

Commercial Property- Protima Sikdar-Wood & Tim Chiverton Commercial Property- Protima Sikdar-Wood & Tim Chiverton

The commercial property team deals with all aspects of the commercial property sector including purchases and sales, landlord and tenant leases and lease renewals. Protima Sikdar-Wood leads the team and has been described as “a breath of fresh air, always helpful and willing to go the extra mile for clients.” She has been recommended, along with Tim Chiverton and Annette Collen. Carl Heywood has been named as a ‘rising star’ for his legal expertise within the commercial property sector.

Matthew Downing has been named as a ‘next generation partner’ in the corporate and commercial sector. Matthew is supported by Roger Margand and James Hopgood, who were also recommended. The team is described as “a highly qualified team that is extremely well experienced but down to earth, able to give support and advice in a way a non-legal mind can follow, and very approachable.”

A further four service areas were recognised in this year’s rankings including employment, family, private client (elsewhere in East Anglia), and commercial property (elsewhere in East Anglia). A further ten lawyers have also been recommended within their legal disciplines across the firm.

Spire Solicitors LLP CEO James Knight said: “I am delighted with the recognition we have received for both our legal expertise and our dedication to clients. It is great to see eight service areas recommended and twenty lawyers recognised. It is testament to the hard work, experience and professionalism of our outstanding lawyers.

“The rankings for the firm are based on the quality of our work, a rigorous interview process and feedback from our valued clients. The rankings have been a real boost for the teams, and it is great to see such lovely feedback from our clients, which further highlights our commitment to providing the best and most personal service.

“On behalf of the Members, I would like to thank all our teams for their continued hard work, especially during these challenging times.” Spire Solicitors LLP has seven offices in Norfolk and provides high quality legal advice to both businesses and individuals.

For more information call 01603 677077 or click here.