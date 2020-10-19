Legal 500: Howes Percival hailed for 20 practice areas

East of England firm achieves top-tier ranking in 11 specialisms in Legal 500.

Employment partner Matthew Potter Employment partner Matthew Potter

Howes Percival is recommended for 20 different practice areas and awarded top-tier rankings in 11 different legal specialisms in the 2021 edition of The Legal 500. The firm has offices in Norwich, Cambridge, Leicester, Milton Keynes, Manchester and Northampton.

Based on independent research and feedback from clients, the guide also recognises the UK’s leading lawyers which, in this edition, includes 36 Howes Percival partners.

Howes Percival offers the full range of legal services across the East of England, with offices in Norwich and Cambridge. Clients include owner-managed businesses, SMEs, government contracts and international clients.

Over the past year, Howes Percival has continued to grow and has made several significant hires, bolstering the firm’s expertise in key areas including corporate, banking and employment law. It has seen increased instructions from both existing and new clients.

Commercial property partner Tessa Haskey and corporate partner Oliver Pritchard Commercial property partner Tessa Haskey and corporate partner Oliver Pritchard

Corporate, commercial and banking is a core market. The firm’s offering has been strengthened by the recent recruitment of Oliver Pritchard, a specialist in health and social care, as the leading corporate partner in East Anglia, together with the appointments of director Brigitta Naunton and associate Robert Bradshaw. Recent high-profile deals include advising the management team of Glazing Vision Ltd on the multi-million-pound management buyout, and the group demerger of Framingham House Investments.

Partner Matthew Potter joined Howes Percival three years ago to grow the employment team in East Anglia and has seen the practice go from strength to strength, with clients praising the way the team deals with tricky or urgent situations and avoids overcomplicating advice or processes.

The firm’s top-ranked insolvency and corporate recovery team continue to build their reputation for handling complex, high-profile government and private sector work. Partner Morris Peacock advised on the investigation into the failure of BHS and acted on the subsequent court proceedings.

Howes Percival’s well-established litigation practice, which recently won the Cambridgeshire Law Society litigation team of the year award, frequently handles complex and high-profile matters both in the UK and overseas. Michael Green leads the practice and director Gordon Simpson has particular expertise in the energy sector.

Insolvency team (l-r) associate Leon Head with partners Morris Peacock and William Shirley Insolvency team (l-r) associate Leon Head with partners Morris Peacock and William Shirley

Tessa Haskey’s Tier 1 commercial property team continues to grow, with the recruitment of partner Christopher Cubitt, and the promotion of ‘next-generation partner’ Nicola Curle, and hiring of two newly qualified solicitors. The team handles every aspect of commercial property work, with particular sector strengths in banking, leisure and tourism (led by Joanna Nicholls) and development (led by Legal 500 ‘leading individual’ Tracey Hughes). Howes Percival has recognised expertise in complementary specialisms including planning, environment matters and property litigation.

Howes Percival earned a number of new and improved rankings, including its expanding health and safety services, which are ranked for the first time in the region. Partner Alan Millband has a national reputation in the field.

The firm’s public sector (education and healthcare) team is also ranked for the first time, while the profile of the family team continues to grow, reflected in its improved Legal 500 ranking this year. The Private Client team retained their top tier rankings for both Agriculture & Estates and Personal Tax, Trusts & Probate.

Tessa Haskey, Partner at Howes Percival commented: “This is a superb set of results. Once again, our core strengths have been recognised, while it was great to see our hard work reflected in several improvements in our rankings. Client feedback this year has been fantastic too, especially seeing Howes Percival described as ‘a powerful regional practice with first-class London quality and superb value for money’ – which is absolutely fundamental to our offering.”

OUR LEADING INDIVIDUALS

This year’s Legal 500 recognises 36 partners at Howes Percival as leaders in their fields. Those operating from offices in the East of England are:

Agriculture & estates: Catherine Scott

Banking & finance: Tessa Haskey and Joanna Nicholls

Commercial litigation: Michael Green

Commercial property: Steven Beach, Jonathan Greenhalgh, Michaela Henson and Tracey Hughes

Employment: Matthew Potter

Environment & planning: Paul Wootton

Insolvency & corporate recovery: Morris Peacock and William Shirley

Personal tax, trusts & probate: Tom Lawrence, Stuart Maggs and Catherine Scott

Property litigation: Jamie Kidd and Simon Murphy

