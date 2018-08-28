Search

Norwich solicitors thanked as Cancer Research UK benefits from £2.2m left in wills

PUBLISHED: 16:15 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:15 21 November 2018

The Leathes Prior team recieve an award from Cancer Research UK. Picture: Leathes Prior

Leathes Prior

A firm of solicitors in Norwich has been thanked by Cancer Research UK for writing wills which saw more than £2.2m left to the charity.

Leathes Prior’s wills, estates and power of attorney team was presented with a gold certificate to acknowledge the firm’s support, making the firm the first in Norwich to receive the award.

Clare Moore, director of legacies at Cancer Research UK, said: “By offering Cancer Research UK’s free will service, Leathes Prior have become well informed about our work and are very supportive of our life-saving research. Whenever their clients express a desire to support us, Leathes Prior staff act with great sensitivity as they explain the various options and allow individuals or families to make the right choice in their own good time.

“Leathes Prior has helped secure over £2.2 million worth of legacy gifts, which will go a long way towards helping our scientists, doctors and nurses to beat cancer sooner.”

