Norwich solicitors announce its charity of the year

The Leathes Prior team with the cheques which were donated to three different charities after last year's fundraising. Pic: submitted.

Leathes Prior have announced its charity for 2019 after raising more than £14,700 last year for three organisations.

Leathes Prior announced it will be raising money for the Let’s Do It Anyway charity.

Let’s Do It Anyway is run entirely by volunteer trustees and promotes social welfare and equality inclusion for children and adults of all ages. They aim to provide appropriate mobility and specialist equipment, to encourage them to get active, to feel empowered and socially included. They also provide services, or facilities to people who are suffering an illness, are disabled or infirm, with the aim of improving their condition of life.

Last year, Leathes Prior raised £14,731.80 for three different charities. These included Finnbars Force, which supports children suffering from brain tumours, Norwich & Central Norfolk Cruse Bereavement Care and Norwich Door to Door, which provides a service for severely disabled and older people on a low income.