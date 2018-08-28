Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Norwich solicitors announce its charity of the year

PUBLISHED: 10:18 30 January 2019

The Leathes Prior team with the cheques which were donated to three different charities after last year's fundraising. Pic: submitted.

The Leathes Prior team with the cheques which were donated to three different charities after last year's fundraising. Pic: submitted.

Leathes Prior have announced its charity for 2019 after raising more than £14,700 last year for three organisations.

Leathes Prior announced it will be raising money for the Let’s Do It Anyway charity.

MORE: Financial planning firm wins award

Let’s Do It Anyway is run entirely by volunteer trustees and promotes social welfare and equality inclusion for children and adults of all ages. They aim to provide appropriate mobility and specialist equipment, to encourage them to get active, to feel empowered and socially included. They also provide services, or facilities to people who are suffering an illness, are disabled or infirm, with the aim of improving their condition of life.

Last year, Leathes Prior raised £14,731.80 for three different charities. These included Finnbars Force, which supports children suffering from brain tumours, Norwich & Central Norfolk Cruse Bereavement Care and Norwich Door to Door, which provides a service for severely disabled and older people on a low income.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk gets just a dusting of snow - but more could follow

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Missing man found by police

Missing man Martin Porter has been found by police. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary

‘First step’ taken over bringing trams back to the streets of Norwich

Trams in Edinburgh. Could Norwich follow suit? Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House

Norfolk gets just a dusting of snow - but more could follow

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Open day to discuss objections to major development in West Norfolk.

The Rectory Lane turning off the busy A10. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists