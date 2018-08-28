Search

Top businesses honoured at prestigious Spirit of Enterprise Awards

PUBLISHED: 17:37 26 November 2018

Spirit of Enterprise Awards Ceremony 2018. All the category award winners. Picture: James Bass Photography

Spirit of Enterprise Awards Ceremony 2018. All the category award winners. Picture: James Bass Photography

(C) JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

Leading businesses were honoured at the prestigious annual celebration of business excellence in the Great Yarmouth borough at the Spirit of Enterprise Awards on Friday night.

Spirit of Enterprise Awards Ceremony 2018. Business of the Year. From left, Andy Stubbings from sponsor Noritake Itron with Matt Howchin of API Microelectronics Limited. Picture: James Bass PhotographySpirit of Enterprise Awards Ceremony 2018. Business of the Year. From left, Andy Stubbings from sponsor Noritake Itron with Matt Howchin of API Microelectronics Limited. Picture: James Bass Photography

Organised by enterpriseGY - Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s business support service - the popular awards aim to recognise and raise the profile of the borough’s top-performing companies, while boosting confidence in the strength of the local economy.

The ceremony held at the Town Hall saw API Microelectronics Limited announced as Great Yarmouth’s 2018 Business of the Year.

They were chosen from the winners of the other categories by overall award sponsor Noritake Itron.

Spirit of Enterprise Awards Ceremony 2018. Business of the year, API Microelectronics Limited team with their awards. Picture: James Bass PhotographySpirit of Enterprise Awards Ceremony 2018. Business of the year, API Microelectronics Limited team with their awards. Picture: James Bass Photography

Special crystal trophies were also presented to the winners of the various categories, with finalists spanning a wide diversity of sectors.

These included energy and manufacturing, tourism and hospitality, retail, recruitment and professional services.

Each award was backed by a local organisation with each sponsor or their representative choosing the winner in their category.

API Microelectronics Limited, which has a design and manufacturing facility at South Denes also won the Great Manufacturing/Engineering Business category.

Matt Howchin, general manager at API Microelectronics Limited, said: “We were really excited to be shortlisted in three categories. To win the Great Manufacturing/Engineering Business category and then be named 2018 Business of the Year is such a great accolade and the whole team is thrilled to have this badge of honour.

“The business is very much part of the community and these awards are important recognition by that community as well as a reflection of the hard work and dedication of staff.”

Council leader, Graham Plant said: “In addition to boosting investor confidence, the Spirit of Enterprise Awards encourages businesses to be aspirational and proud of the role they play in the local business community which is world class.

“The awards evening is always a brilliant showcase of business excellence. This year we have seen another batch of strong entries and once again we have been hugely impressed by the many excellent businesses of different sizes and sectors, who are ambassadors for the strength of the local economy.

“I would like to congratulate all the shortlisted finalists, category winners and overall winner, as well as thank the sponsors, including overall award sponsor Noritake Itron.”

Full list of winners

Great Manufacturing/Engineering Business - API Microelectronics Limited

Great New Business - Sam Race Venue Decoration

Great Business Growth - Strictly Theatre

Great Business Idea - Bellyboos

Great Customer Service - Hammond Cars

Great Family Owned Business - Hammond Cars

Great International Growth - P&S Personnel

Great Investment in People - Aston Shaw

Great Community Contribution - Home-Start Norfolk

Business of the Year - API Microelectronics Limited

