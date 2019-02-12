Local sixth formers learn how to be ‘legal eagles’

Students learning the law from those who know; the law academy being run by Rogers & Norton. Pic: submitted.

Sixth formers from four local high schools are getting some vital work experience at a law firm – being asked to do a lot more than just make the tea.

Students from Notre Dame High School, Wymondham College, Langley School and Thorpe St Andrew High School have been working with Rogers & Norton as part of the firm’s new law academy.

This includes a series of six monthly workshops that cover a range of departments across Rogers & Norton with an additional session on helping the students prepare and understand more if they want a career in law with workshops based around interactive tasks.

Graham Roberts, business development manager at Rogers & Norton, based in Norwich, said: “We have had an excellent response from the schools we have been working with and planning is already under way for the 2019/20 academy when we will look to expand the number of schools involved.”