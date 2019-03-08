Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Well-known restaurant sells today at auction for £222,000

PUBLISHED: 18:07 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:07 23 October 2019

Renowned chef Richard Hughes when he owned the Lavender House in Brundall, pictured in 2008. Pic: Archant

Renowned chef Richard Hughes when he owned the Lavender House in Brundall, pictured in 2008. Pic: Archant

A mystery buyer today snapped up at auction the building which housed the Lavender House in Brundall - and has revealed what they are going to do with it.

The Lavender House, The Street, Brundall sold for £222,000. Picture: Auction House East AngliaThe Lavender House, The Street, Brundall sold for £222,000. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

The thatched property on The Street sold for slightly over the guide price of £210,000 in the Auction House sale in Norwich.

The buyer, who did not want to be named, owns a current restaurant in Norwich and revealed she wants to open an Italian restaurant in the building. But she will be closing the current restaurant to open the new one.

"I'm very excited and a little bit flabbergasted that I managed to buy it as I've never bought anything at auction before and I've always been too shy to go to an auction," she told this newspaper.

Inside the Lavender House now it is empty. Pic: Auction HouseInside the Lavender House now it is empty. Pic: Auction House

MORE: Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

"I'm very passionate about starting an Italian restaurant, I want people to feel like they are in Italy when they come through the door."

She said a renovation of the property would begin with the new restaurant to open in the New Year.

Robert Hurst, auction manager at Auction House, said: "It's very exciting for the people of Brundall."

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Beloved home of holiday firm founder goes up for sale for £1.35 million

The Lavender House ran for about a decade under renowned chef Richard Hughes, who is now director at the Assembly House in Norwich.

The property later became an Indian restaurant called Masala Cottage until this business closed down in May. Mr Hughes decided to sell despite many people asking him to re-open it as his restaurant and recently the current owner put it up for auction.

Today's auction of about 60 lots held at the Dunston Hall Hotel in Norwich saw a block of 27 apartments on Marine Parade in Yarmouth fail to sell for a guide of between £250,000-£280,000 and The Old Bell pub, Saham toney, also did not sell and is still available for £350,000.

The majority of lots sold in the room including a shop at the city end of St Augustine's Street, which went under the hammer for £52,000, and another retail property on Hall Road which sold for £80,000.

Most Read

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Village road flooded after sewer becomes blocked

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Little Melton after a sewer under School Lane became blocked. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Alleged attempted murder victim dies in hospital

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘He was a gift from god’ - parents warning after teen’s aerosol death

Robert and Susan Waple, with a picture of their son, Jack, who died in June, aged 13, after inhaling too much deodorant from an aerosol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Basking shark seen off Norfolk

A basking shark spotted off the Cromer coast in 2017. Picture John Davies.

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Alleged attempted murder victim dies in hospital

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Town to survey traffic in bid to ban lorries from its streets

Eye town centre is frequently congested with lorries trying to negotiate its narrow streets. Picture: Nick England

Beloved home of holiday firm founder goes up for sale for £1.35 million

Vere Lodge, now for sale for offers in excess of £1.35m. Pic: Brown & Co

Crash causes delays on the A11

Police are on the scene of an car crash in Thetford. Picture: James Bass

Review: Echo Youth Trust’s The Witches and Quick-brewed Macbeth - terrifyingly polished performances from dedicated young casts for Halloween

Echo Youth Theatre's production of The Witches at The Assembly House - Grandma and Boy Mouse (C) Echo Youth Theatre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists