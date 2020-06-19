Search

Laura Ashley stores to shut following closing down sale

PUBLISHED: 09:15 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:15 19 June 2020

Bosses at Laura Ashley have revealed its Norwich stores will only reopen to shift stock in a closing down sale. Following the sale the two stores in Norfolk will close for food.  The retailer has two sites in Norfolk, one in Norwich’s London Street and another in the Eaton Centre.

A spokesman for Laura Ashley said, “There are some fantastic deals to be found in-store, as everything is now reduced and, with at least 50% off fashion, we expect clothing ranges to sell out fast. We are extremely mindful of the current COVID crisis and customers can be assured that the store will be COVID secure.”

The stores are ‘COVID secure’ and adhere to a strict policy of social distancing with a limited number of shoppers allowed in-store at any time, as well as regular deep cleaning.

The brand has had a tumultuous few years, having fallen into administration in March.  Laura Ashley called in PwC as administrators, saying the virus outbreak has “had an immediate and significant impact on trading, and ongoing developments indicate that this will be a sustained national situation”.

