Two mums launch a new dating service which doesn’t ask you to ‘swipe right’

PUBLISHED: 07:40 08 January 2019

Making first dates fun! Suzy Robb and Charlie Day at the last dating event in November. Pic: Charlie Day.

Making first dates fun! Suzy Robb and Charlie Day at the last dating event in November. Pic: Charlie Day.

Two Norfolk businesswomen fed up with online dating apps have set up their own new venture which aims to get singletons meeting face to face.

Making first date fun not a nerve-wracking experience: Charlie Day and Suzy Robb, two businesswomen launching their own dating service.

Two businesswomen bored of dating apps which make you pick someone based on their profile pic have launched their own new dating project which gets like-minded singletons actually meeting one another.

Socialise! with Charlie and Suzy is a ‘traditional approach to modern dating with a personal twist’ and is all about ‘people not algorithms.’

Instead of getting images of a potential date flash up on an app and needing to swipe if you are interested, you get a chance to actually talk and get to know other single people at a series of events organised by the innovative duo.

It comes just after the day hailed as the busiest of the year for online dating, last Sunday, which saw huge spikes in people joining up in hope of finding romance in the new year ahead.

The branding for the new Socialise! dating venture. Pic: Charlie Day.The branding for the new Socialise! dating venture. Pic: Charlie Day.

Charlie Day, 38 and Suzy Robb, 43, both working, time poor mums, were disillusioned with the online dating services provided - so decided to act and use their experience and contacts to set up Socialise! which is like speed dating without the pressure of a time limit.

Instead, they gather a group of like minded single people and meet at a venue where a drink of fizz and light meal is provided for a set cost – the hope is people will really hit it off and meet up again.

All set for romance! The table set for the Socialise! event. Pic: Charlie Day.All set for romance! The table set for the Socialise! event. Pic: Charlie Day.

“We just want to cut through all that is awkward about a first date,” said Charlie, who used to work as airline cabin crew. “The aim is to give people time to have face to face interaction rather than making dismissive judgements via photos, which many people can be guilty of doing when using online apps.”

The setting for the Socialise! event. Pic: Charlie Day.The setting for the Socialise! event. Pic: Charlie Day.

“The wish is to create a relaxed, pressure, free environment,” said Suzy, who works in sales and marketing. Both ladies are divorced and both have two children; Charlie has a seven and nine year old and Suzy, a nine and six year-old. They met doing the school runs and became firm friends, with the same thing – the fact they were single – in common.

“Dating in the modern world is often described as a numbers game,” said Suzy. “We see as our job to switch up the odds, bringing to the table an evening of dinner, drinks, icebreakers and fun conversations in a relaxed setting; hopeful that guests will leave with new friends and a sense that swiping right isn’t the only available approach.

“From that, something romantic might come – rather than a very dry, unnverving speed date or internet date.”

The pair promote the events through social media, amassing an equal number of men and women at each event and have already held a successful first night in November, with the second planned on Friday January 25 at the William & Florence on Unthank Road in the city.

Although they have found it relatively easy to attract single ladies, they do need more men to attend. And if the idea really takes off, they are hoping it might even spark off franchise opportunities.

If you are interested, email Charlie and Suzy at info@socialiseevents.co.uk or follow them on Facebook @Socialise with Charlie and Suzy and on Instagram @Socialiseevents

