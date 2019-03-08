Search

Advanced search

$imgalt
Video

WATCH: Zoo boss launches new appeal with help of tiger - and designer aftershave

PUBLISHED: 15:02 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 07 August 2019

Sveta the Siberian tiger takes a close look at a cheque from the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA) conservation fund, as the fund is launched at Banham Zoo. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sveta the Siberian tiger takes a close look at a cheque from the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA) conservation fund, as the fund is launched at Banham Zoo. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

It was the sweet smell of success when Norfolk's resident tiger Sveta gave a sniff of approval to a £25,000 donation to help big cats in the wild.

Sveta the Siberian tiger takes a close look at a cheque from the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA) conservation fund, as the fund is launched at Banham Zoo. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSveta the Siberian tiger takes a close look at a cheque from the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA) conservation fund, as the fund is launched at Banham Zoo. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But it was all thanks to designer aftershave 'splashed all over' the large cheque to get Sveta, an 11-year-old Siberian tiger, interested.

Professor David Field, CEO at Banham Zoo, near Diss, and Suffolk's Africa Alive! had hit on a much more novel idea of the routine cheque presentation. He decided to let Sveta, one of the zoo's biggest attractions, 'present' the cheque herself but to do this, he had to spray it with Paul Smith 'Extreme' aftershave.

He said: "You could say this made our donation even sweeter. Tigers have a very profound sense of smell and in fact we've found Calvin Klein is Sveta's favourite, but we only had Paul Smith today. But Old Spice and Brut - they really don't do it for her."

Sveta the Siberian tiger takes a close look at a cheque from the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA) conservation fund, as the fund is launched at Banham Zoo. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSveta the Siberian tiger takes a close look at a cheque from the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA) conservation fund, as the fund is launched at Banham Zoo. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The zoos rely on donations from the public of old, unwanted perfumes which they use to spray around the enclosures of tigers and other big cats. "They love rubbing against it, it's amazing to see them. When Sveta goes to her top platform, she can see everything, the world comes to her," he added.

MORE: Against all odds: The farmer whose business is finally coming up roses

Sveta the Siberian tiger takes a close look at a cheque from the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA) conservation fund, as the fund is launched at Banham Zoo. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSveta the Siberian tiger takes a close look at a cheque from the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA) conservation fund, as the fund is launched at Banham Zoo. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In fact, Calvin Klein's Obsession for Men is renowned in the zoo world for being popular with tigers. Apparently the secret lies in an ingredient called civetone, a pheromone that's secreted by small mammals called civets and added in synthetic form in many musky colognes.

In fact, it took a little more than a whiff to get Sveta interested - but after keepers tempted her closer with some little pieces of meat, she finally gave the cheque a nod - and sniff - of approval.

And it made up for not having her mate, a male tiger called Kuzma, who is currently off on loan to another zoo as part of a breeding programme.

The photocall was to launch a really important new initiative at Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! run by the Zoological Society of East Anglia. Its new conservation fund aims to raise money to support endangered species around the world with a target of saving 15 in the next five years.

Professor David Field, chief executive, sprays Paul Smith perfume on a cheque from the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA) conservation fund to encourage Sveta the Siberian tiger to take an interest as the fund is launched at Banham Zoo. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYProfessor David Field, chief executive, sprays Paul Smith perfume on a cheque from the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA) conservation fund to encourage Sveta the Siberian tiger to take an interest as the fund is launched at Banham Zoo. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Its first donation has gone to the WildCats Conservation Alliance which will fund tiger wardens in Sumatra, helping protect the animals from poachers. Money was raised through the zoo's 50th anniversary celebrations.

But other money raised will also go towards helping protect native species such as the dragonflies at Africa Alive! It boasts 20 species including one of its largest, the emperor dragonfly.

Money can be raised as well from public donations at the venues on top of the admission. "It's hard to raise extra money," said Mr Field. "What we are trying to do is to help inspire people coming to our venues by our animals so they form an emotional attachment and want to donate."

To make a donation click here

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Bond villain’ Farke named Premier League’s hardest manager

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is the Premier League's 'hardest manager', according to 90min.com Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man arrested for driving wrong way down A11 for 15 miles

A man was arrested for driving 15 miles on the wrong side of the A11 between Thetford and Attleborough. Photo: Police

Norwich City transfer rumours: Reports of offer for French winger wide of the mark

Have Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke got their eye on Alexis Claude-Maurice? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New retail park labelled ‘an accident waiting to happen’

Councillors and local residents meet at the Gateway Retail Park, on Tower Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Mick Howes

CONFIRMED: Canaries seal Amadou loan to add midfield muscle for the Premier League

Ibrahim Amadou in action for Sevilla in La Liga last season Picture: Pressinphoto/Sipa USA

Speeding motorists in Norfolk to be targeted in new crackdown

A police officer on the look out for speeding motorists. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Harasser banned from talking to retail staff about his sexuality

James Shand, 40, of High Street, Sutton, near Ely, received a three-year conditional discharge, and was forced to pay £525 in compensation to his victims, serve a criminal behaviour order (CBO) and restraining order. Picture; SIMON PARKIN

See inside £290,000 Norwich penthouse with balcony views across the city

A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists