Latitude Festival 2019 to feature UK exclusive from Lana Del Rey and push for sustainability

Plans are taking shape for the 14th year of the Latitude festival, as the popular music, arts and comedy event announces an emphasis on local acts as well as sustainability.

The family-friendly festival, held annually at Henham Park, near Southwold in Suffolk, boasts an endearing star-studded line-up, including melancholy music sensation Lana Del Rey, Latitude legends Snow Patrol, as well as feel-good pop artist George Ezra.

According to the managing director of Festival Republic Melvin Benn, who created Latitude festival in 2006, the event has transformed from an attendance rate of 4,000 to 40,000 festival-goers in more than a decade.

The award-winning director revealed American star Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, July 21, will be a UK exclusive for 2019.

Despite the world-class act, Mr Benn said: "The one that everyone should be talking about is Let's Eat Grandma."

The psychedelic pop duo, who hail from Norwich, played the festival on a smaller scale two years ago, but are expected to draw in a larger crowd at this year's event following international recognition.

Mr Benn said: "They performed here two years ago on one of the smaller stages, but they are on the way up I believe. They are an incredible young band."

Vikki Chapman, who oversees sustainability at the festival said single-use plastics have been banned throughout the grounds and only compostable packaging will be used by the food vendors.

According to Miss Chapman, Latitude festival is "one of the best" for sustainability, chalking up a 59pc recycling rate at last year's event.

She said only 80 tents were found in the yellow camping site last year, but the site targeted for families was left pristine.

"We still want to push the message of re-use rather than single-use.

"If you just leave it in the field it is unlikely to be found by a charity. It is trying to work around that misconception," she said.

Organisers are also encouraging festival-goers to leave their car keys at home and embrace cycling through rolling hills to the event from London or Ipswich.

The festival takes places place from July 18 to 21.