Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Latitude Festival 2019 to feature UK exclusive from Lana Del Rey and push for sustainability

PUBLISHED: 16:43 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 16 May 2019

Latitude festival 2013 Saturday.

Latitude festival 2013 Saturday.

©archant2013

Plans are taking shape for the 14th year of the Latitude festival, as the popular music, arts and comedy event announces an emphasis on local acts as well as sustainability.

Melvin Benns, managing director of Festival Republic. PHOTO: Ella WilkinsonMelvin Benns, managing director of Festival Republic. PHOTO: Ella Wilkinson

The family-friendly festival, held annually at Henham Park, near Southwold in Suffolk, boasts an endearing star-studded line-up, including melancholy music sensation Lana Del Rey, Latitude legends Snow Patrol, as well as feel-good pop artist George Ezra.

According to the managing director of Festival Republic Melvin Benn, who created Latitude festival in 2006, the event has transformed from an attendance rate of 4,000 to 40,000 festival-goers in more than a decade.

The award-winning director revealed American star Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, July 21, will be a UK exclusive for 2019.

Despite the world-class act, Mr Benn said: "The one that everyone should be talking about is Let's Eat Grandma."

Picture by Daniel Chesterton/Stella Pictures. .13/07/12.Lana Del Rey performing at Latitude, a music and arts festival in Suffolk..Picture by Daniel Chesterton/Stella Pictures. .13/07/12.Lana Del Rey performing at Latitude, a music and arts festival in Suffolk..

The psychedelic pop duo, who hail from Norwich, played the festival on a smaller scale two years ago, but are expected to draw in a larger crowd at this year's event following international recognition.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Benn said: "They performed here two years ago on one of the smaller stages, but they are on the way up I believe. They are an incredible young band."

Vikki Chapman, who oversees sustainability at the festival said single-use plastics have been banned throughout the grounds and only compostable packaging will be used by the food vendors.

According to Miss Chapman, Latitude festival is "one of the best" for sustainability, chalking up a 59pc recycling rate at last year's event.

She said only 80 tents were found in the yellow camping site last year, but the site targeted for families was left pristine.

"We still want to push the message of re-use rather than single-use.

"If you just leave it in the field it is unlikely to be found by a charity. It is trying to work around that misconception," she said.

Organisers are also encouraging festival-goers to leave their car keys at home and embrace cycling through rolling hills to the event from London or Ipswich.

The festival takes places place from July 18 to 21.

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was phone messaging, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was phone messaging, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Scooter rider taken to hospital with serious injuries after car driver flees scene of collision

The NARS was called out to Swaffham after a collision between a car and a scooter. Picture: NARS

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Representatives from councils and Tarmac celebrate the work starting on the new roundabout at the A140 Hempnall junction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man hears ‘quick screech and bang’ as two are injured in three car crash during police exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists