Latitude festival best in UK for gender balance

Sigrid playing the Obelisk Arena on Sunday at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

As festival season comes to a close for another year, one major Suffolk festival has been revealed to be bucking the national trend.

The famous pink sheep finding shade under the Latitude sign, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The famous pink sheep finding shade under the Latitude sign, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Figures from this summer's festivals show a large gender imbalance, with only 21pc of performers across all festivals identifying as women.

However, Latitude festival in Henham park, Southwold, is bucking the trend.

According to new research by Festival wristband printer Made by Oomph, the UK's 10 biggest festivals fail to stand up to Barcelona's Primavera Sound, which was hailed as 'the new normal' at the beginning of summer for its 50:50 gender balanced line-up.

Latitude Festival's Line up, with all acts that don't have any women removed. Photo: Made by Oomph / Latitude Latitude Festival's Line up, with all acts that don't have any women removed. Photo: Made by Oomph / Latitude

But Made by Oopmph have found in the UK that only 29pc of acts contain at least one woman, and some festivals featured as little as 2.9pc total female performers.

The best festival for gender diversity was Latitude, with 48.1pc of acts on the poster having at least one woman, and 40pc of all performers being women.

Made by Oomph said: "Latitude is leading the way for gender balanced festival line-ups.

"Not just a music festival, Latitude includes all performing arts from comedy to theatre. This diversity also extends to the number of women performing - 25 of the 52 acts on the poster contain at least one woman.

"This is very close to the magic 50pc. Maybe in 2020 we'll see this threshold broken.

"There's encouragement in that the Sunday main stage was 86pc female too."

This year saw a sell-out crowd mark the biggest Latitude festival ever.

The wristband company edited festival line up posters to show only acts which had at least one female member to highlight the inequality.

Glastonbury was the next best performing festival on the gender balance scales, with 44.6pc of acts on the poster including at least one women, and 28.9pc of all performers being women.

The worst performing UK festival was Download, where only 2.9pc of performers were women, and only 14.4pc of acts contained one or more women.

Made by Oomph said: "Download is the UK's largest rock festival. Women in rock have historically been underrepresented, with this obviously continuing today. The scarcity of women on the Download poster is clear, with only 15 of the 104 acts featured containing one or more women."