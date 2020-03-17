Last Brasserie closes with ‘immediate effect’ due to coronavirus

Norwich restaurant the Last Brasserie has announced a temporary closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The eatery in St Georges Street will be closed until the end of March – at which point management will review the situation. In a statement, the Last Wine Bar said: “We have now all had a chance to digest yesterday’s update and the latest measures being taken to ensure the wellbeing of the community in the face of the unprecedented challenge which the whole world is facing.

“However, the health and wellbeing of our customers, staff and partners has to be our top priority. In a situation where we are all facing considerable uncertainty and concern, and with the necessity to reduce non-essential social contact, we have made the difficult decision to close The Last with immediate effect.

“Initially this closure will be until the end of March, at which point we will review the scientific evidence and advice and decide what to do next. The wellbeing of our staff and customers, and our social responsibility, will always be what guides us.

“We may be closing our doors for a period, but we will very much strive to keep open the community of friends which is what defines The Last. We will continue to keep you posted via our website and our social media channels.

“The challenges we face are the same ones faced by our colleagues throughout the hospitality sector. As a locally-owned, independent restaurant, we, our staff and our local suppliers rely entirely on the support of our loyal customers.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your continued support. Stay safe and take care of each other.”

Elsewhere Richard Bainbridge of Benedicts Restaurant in St Benedicts Street, posted on instragram an “honest account of how it feels to be a small independent restaurant.”

He said: “We’ve always had the support of Norfolk and Norwich customers and across the UK. To hear that you’ve been told to avoid us is heartbreaking - especially when there’s nothing in place to help us.

“Without any care package in place we have to be there and open the doors. That’s what we do and what we love to do. We will continue to be here until the last person walks through that door.”

He said: “Please don’t give up on your independents because we really need you guys to help support us.”