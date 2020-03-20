Retro gaming consoles delivered to your door

Search

PUBLISHED: 16:28 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 20 March 2020

Edward Jackman, owner of Last Level Games in St Benedict's Street, Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

Edward Jackman, owner of Last Level Games in St Benedict's Street, Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

Archant

A retro gaming shop is bringing nostalgia to homes around Norfolk, as the business sets up a delivery service.

Last Level Games in St Benedict's Street in Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

Last Level Games, on St Benedict’s Street in Norwich, has decided to set up the service  to help customers who cannot make it out  to the shops.

Ed Jackman, owner of the store, said they had to adapt their business, as he had seen a decline in footfall over the past few weeks.

Mr Jackman is delivering retro games and consoles to those who order them within Norwich or by Royal Mail for deliveries outside of the city.

Edward Jackman, owner of Last Level Games in St Benedict’s Street, Norwich. Picture: Neil PerryEdward Jackman, owner of Last Level Games in St Benedict’s Street, Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

He said: “This is a very scary time for us as a small business so we have had to adapt so we can continue to trade.

“But with everyone self-isolating and staying inside retro games are great because it takes you back in time and away from modern life. It’s nostalgic.

“Forget what’s going  on outside and focus on good quality retro gaming.”

