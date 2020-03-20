Retro gaming consoles delivered to your door

Edward Jackman, owner of Last Level Games in St Benedict's Street, Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry Archant

A retro gaming shop is bringing nostalgia to homes around Norfolk, as the business sets up a delivery service.

Last Level Games, on St Benedict’s Street in Norwich, has decided to set up the service to help customers who cannot make it out to the shops.

Ed Jackman, owner of the store, said they had to adapt their business, as he had seen a decline in footfall over the past few weeks.

Mr Jackman is delivering retro games and consoles to those who order them within Norwich or by Royal Mail for deliveries outside of the city.

He said: “This is a very scary time for us as a small business so we have had to adapt so we can continue to trade.

“But with everyone self-isolating and staying inside retro games are great because it takes you back in time and away from modern life. It’s nostalgic.

“Forget what’s going on outside and focus on good quality retro gaming.”