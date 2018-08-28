Last chance to get your skates on with Norwich Ice Rink

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open

After weeks of thrills, slips and magical moments, time is running out to making the most of the Eastern Daily Press and Evening News Ice Rink.

Thousands of men, women and children have already taken to the winter wonderland, located in Castle Mall Gardens, for a magical experience.

Now, there are just a few days left to soak up the festive atmosphere and create your own magic moments on Norwich Ice Rink, sponsered by Bakers and Larners of Holt.

Victoria Blake, head of events, said: “The ice rink has been hugely successful this year with more people than ever getting their skates on and enjoying themselves over the festive period.”

“We have received so many positive comments from those who have attended which are always great to hear - so thank you to everyone who has skated with us this season.”

Skate sessions are on the hour, every hour and last for 45 minutes, with a 15 minutes designated for changing shoes.

People will be able to skate up until Sunday, January 6 between 10am-9pm.

Tickets cost £12.50 for an adult, £8.50 for children, students and concessions (proof required) and £36 for a family ticket which includes two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

Sessions do sell out and pre-booking is encouraged to avoid disappointment.

For more information and updates, visit the Norwich Ice Rink website or search ‘Norwich Ice Rink’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.