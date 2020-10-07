Owner of Last Brasserie in Norwich to launch shop and also Sunday lunch menu

Last Brasserie chef and owner, Iain McCarten and partner Bonnie Doonan. Pic: Newman PR Associates Archant

Owner and chef at Norwich’s Last Brasserie is opening the restaurant for the first time ever on a Sunday for a roast.

Chef Iain McCarten's 'Solero Dipdabs' which are a lolly dessert. Pic: Last Brasserie Chef Iain McCarten's 'Solero Dipdabs' which are a lolly dessert. Pic: Last Brasserie

Iain McCarten, who officially took over the restaurant in St George’s Street on reopening after lockdown, is launching the new lunchtime menu from this Sunday, October 11, opening from midday until 3pm.

He’s offering a slow cooked roast beef, roast potatoes and all the trimmings and every week an alternative roast meat, which this Sunday will be roast lamb.

The ceramic mugs coming into the Last Brasserie's new shop opening soon. Pic: by.noo The ceramic mugs coming into the Last Brasserie's new shop opening soon. Pic: by.noo

For fish lovers there will be a whole roast fish on offer; this week it is Brill and every Sunday will see a vegetarian and a vegan dish on the menu. The dish this week will be a vegetarian Wellington and the vegan dish is to be announced - see the website for details.

Mr McCarten said: “It’s meant to be a day of rest, so what better way to mark Sunday than letting someone else take care of the roast dinner and do the washing-up?

The Last Brasserie is now doing Sunday lunches for the first time ever. Pic: Last Brasserie The Last Brasserie is now doing Sunday lunches for the first time ever. Pic: Last Brasserie

“I think the rubbish weather will actually come in handy for once so come and sit in our cosy restaurant, window watch and enjoy a roast.

“But get in there early as we’ve had some massive interest in recent weeks and are expecting strong demand for our very special Sunday lunches, so booking is recommended. To comply with government regulations, the maximum table size is six people.”

And Mr McCarten also revealed something else which is new for the Last; he’s opening a shop in the Brasserie area selling wares made in Norfolk, posting on social media the first items coming in, some ceramic mugs made locally by Nathalie Hammond.

The shop will hopefully open towards the end of next week.

Mr McCarten has made a name for himself for dreaming up unusual dishes; we’ve had the crab doughnut, followed by the oxtail doughnut and new on the menu, the Kentucky Fried octopus. And now he’s also offered up an innovative dessert, the ‘Sea Buckthorn Solero Dipdab.’ This lolly on a stick dessert is described as “a throwback to summer 19, a dish that came about through a bit of 90s nostalgia. Two things we loved from back in the day mixed together; Sea Buckthorn berries and dehydrated raspberries for a crunch finish.”