Video

Norfolk Business Awards 2020: Large Business winner

Black Swan Care Group is the winner of the Large Buisness award Picture: Black Swan Care Group Archant

Care provider Black Swan Care Group has been announced as the winner of the Large Business award, sponsored by City College Norwich, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2020.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Black Swan Care Group owns and operates 20 care homes across East Anglia and differentiates itself by focussing on making sure its personal approach to both staff and residents ensures they feel at home.

Balancing growth and profitability with quality of service is challenging in the best of times, but Black Swan has excelled in one of the toughest environments and continues to receive accolades for the quality of care given.

Innovation has been at the centre of this, with each property given the autonomy and independence to tailor the bespoke care packages while supporting residents and the communities within which they reside by hosting a number of events, shows and workshops, even during lockdown.

“We are incredibly proud to have been chosen as the winner of our category, especially when we are amongst such an amazing set of finalists from across the county,” said Tom Lyons, managing director. “2020 has been a year full of unprecedented challenges and we have tirelessly worked to support our staff, residents and their loved ones throughout the lockdown.

“It means so much to us to be able to provide top quality care to vulnerable people throughout East Anglia. This will be our third year in a row as a finalist in the Norfolk Business Awards and we could not be happier to be able to say we are now a winner in the large business category.”

ABOUT THE SPONSOR

City College Norwich provides the community and employers across the county with excellent vocational education and training. It offers the widest range of courses in Norfolk, including further education courses, A Levels, apprenticeships, professional qualifications, degrees and other higher education courses, as well as leisure learning.

Its role in regional education and training has been strengthened recently by mergers with Paston Sixth Form College and with Easton College, which delivers Norfolk’s specialist land-based training.

Today, around one in four 16 to 19 year olds in the county study with City College Norwich.

THE FINALISTS

Abel Homes

Abel Homes has grown to deliver around 100 new homes every year. Despite this growth, it still holds tight to the tenets of a small, family-owned business – amongst which are innovation and individuality in design, a commitment to sustainability, demonstrating an empathy with the communities in which it works, and delivering a high-quality product.

Richardsons Leisure

Richardsons Leisure continues to tread on a sound, profitable and sustainable path. The new “We R Family” learning and development initiative defines how the values of the Richardson’s family have been extended within the business. Throughout 2020, Richardsons has continued to invest in its products.

The TaxAssist Group

The TaxAssist Group has built a multi-award winning, international brand with a unique business model. A passion for excellence means TaxAssist has recruited and continue to recruit individuals with a wide range of skills and expertise, who share in a vision and passion to provide first class support.