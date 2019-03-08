Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

New store to open in former Norwich City Football Club shop

PUBLISHED: 17:15 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 16 August 2019

MD of Langleys, Steve Scott. Pic; Archant.

MD of Langleys, Steve Scott. Pic; Archant.

The owner of one of Norwich's oldest stores has revealed his new shop will be opening in a fortnight in the former Norwich City Football club outlet in Chapelfield.

The Norwich City shop in Chapelfield which will be taken over by Langleys. Pic: ArchantThe Norwich City shop in Chapelfield which will be taken over by Langleys. Pic: Archant

Steve Scott, MD of Langley's, which has been in the Royal Arcade since 1925, said in June he was opening a new shop but today has told this newspaper the toy shop will be opening in the Norwich City Football Club store on the lower ground floor in the Chapelfield shopping centre. This comes as the football club is relocating into Jarrold, launching a fan 'hub' within the retailer's Intersport unit based on London Street, next to the main store.

Mr Scott literally gets the keys to the unit for first thing Monday morning and said he plans to open Langleys there within a fortnight. "It's business as usual in the Royal Arcade shop," he said. The idea is to operate two shops at the same time but Mr Scott is locked in a bid with arcade owners Legal & General to negotiate a rent reduction on the current unit.

MORE: Business owner to produce 1.5m Mars bars in weight of goats' cheese with new tourist venture

Langleys toy shop at the Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLangleys toy shop at the Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

The new Langleys shop will offer some discounts on products in an attempt to rival online-only businesses and more details will be announced next week.

Meanwhile, the new Fan Hub at Jarrold will allow people to collect tickets, book events and merchandise. More details weil be announced on the new Fan Hub shortly.

Most Read

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Driver’s anger at confusion over ‘free’ car park after £100 fine

The car park on Bridge Road. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk coastal spot named as one of Attenborough’s favourite places to visit in the world

Sir David Attenborough (C) David Parry/PA Wire

Driver’s anger at confusion over ‘free’ car park after £100 fine

The car park on Bridge Road. Photo: Matthew Nixon

TEAM NEWS: Hernandez set for long term layoff after freak knee injury in fall at home

Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez has suffered a knee injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City v Newcastle United - Press Conference RECAP

Norwich City defender Timm Klose missed the opening game at Liverpool with a hip problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teenage hacker who targeted ‘high profile’ Instagram accounts ordered to hand over £400,000

Elliott Gunton was given 20 months in prison for computer hacking offences. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists