New store to open in former Norwich City Football Club shop

MD of Langleys, Steve Scott. Pic; Archant.

The owner of one of Norwich's oldest stores has revealed his new shop will be opening in a fortnight in the former Norwich City Football club outlet in Chapelfield.

The Norwich City shop in Chapelfield which will be taken over by Langleys. Pic: Archant The Norwich City shop in Chapelfield which will be taken over by Langleys. Pic: Archant

Steve Scott, MD of Langley's, which has been in the Royal Arcade since 1925, said in June he was opening a new shop but today has told this newspaper the toy shop will be opening in the Norwich City Football Club store on the lower ground floor in the Chapelfield shopping centre. This comes as the football club is relocating into Jarrold, launching a fan 'hub' within the retailer's Intersport unit based on London Street, next to the main store.

Mr Scott literally gets the keys to the unit for first thing Monday morning and said he plans to open Langleys there within a fortnight. "It's business as usual in the Royal Arcade shop," he said. The idea is to operate two shops at the same time but Mr Scott is locked in a bid with arcade owners Legal & General to negotiate a rent reduction on the current unit.

Langleys toy shop at the Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Langleys toy shop at the Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The new Langleys shop will offer some discounts on products in an attempt to rival online-only businesses and more details will be announced next week.

Meanwhile, the new Fan Hub at Jarrold will allow people to collect tickets, book events and merchandise. More details weil be announced on the new Fan Hub shortly.