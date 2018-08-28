Search

Advanced search

Festive beer gets blessing to spread Christmas joy across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 15:06 01 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:06 01 December 2018

Revd Simon Ward blessed Lacons St Nick�s Christmas beer at the launch event in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Lacons

Revd Simon Ward blessed Lacons St Nick�s Christmas beer at the launch event in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Lacons

Archant

A festive beer which is exclusively available during the month of December has been given the seal of approval to spread Christmas joy across Norfolk by a town’s Reverend.

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: LaconsLacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Lacons St Nick’s Christmas beer was blessed by Revd Simon Ward from The Minster at its launch event in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday.

Developed at Lacons Falcon Brewery, the festive beer is a dark copper-coloured winter ale with a malt base, spicy undertones and hints of orange peel and plum.

It is named after St Nicholas Church which stands next to the old brewery site on Church Plain, Great Yarmouth.

Revd Simon Ward blessed Lacons St Nick�s Christmas beer at the launch event in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: LaconsRevd Simon Ward blessed Lacons St Nick�s Christmas beer at the launch event in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Lacons

Whilst at the brewery Revd Simon said a prayer giving thanks for the positive aspects that beer brings before blessing the beer vessels with holy water.

The launch was attended by industry professionals and gave visitors the opportunity to learn about Lacons’ investment in the brewery and plans for the future.

The ale will be available across East Anglia all month.

Find out more at https://www.lacons.co.uk/.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Video Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award. Photo: Jon Boston

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Updated Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Gas pipe mix-up cost us £200,000 in lost revenue, says Norfolk food firm boss

Patrick Gould, owner of Shire Foods East Anglia in Downham Market, says a long-running saga over a gas line has cost his firm £200,000 in lost revenue. Picture: Irene East.

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide