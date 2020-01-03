Coffee shop to open in new home as deli and café closes

José De León Guzmán, founder of coffee brewer Kofra.

A popular coffee shop in Norwich is to close its existing branch and relocate to the home of a former delicatessen.

Kofra posted on Facebook to say it had enjoyed its last day at its Unthank Road store on December 31, and would soon be moving to its new site on 81 Upper St Giles Street, which was formerly home to Louis' Deli and Café.

They said: "Although we are not going far, we will very much miss this little corner of the world and we know many of you will too.

Kofra's Unthank Road café. Photo: Google Kofra's Unthank Road café. Photo: Google

"From myself and the Kofra team, we are proud of what we have achieved so far, and we will continue to do what we do best, which is to make exceptional coffee.

"The new store is due to open on February 8. Onley Street is not that far and we will be selling your retail coffee bags at the new location."

Upper St Giles Street. Photo: Lauren Cope Upper St Giles Street. Photo: Lauren Cope

Late last year, founder José De León Guzmán said they were sad to leave after six years, but that the new home offered more space to feature a kitchen, with plans to serve brunches and an "informal restaurant" in the future.

The new shop will be one of three locations for Kofra, with two others at the Sainsbury Centre at the University of East Anglia and 16 Onley Street.

Louis Deli owner, Graham Charlesworth, with Les Garriges owner, Damien Cabanis, ahead of their merger. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Louis Deli owner, Graham Charlesworth, with Les Garriges owner, Damien Cabanis, ahead of their merger. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

It comes as they launch the first international Kofra Coffee, in Guatemala in Central America, which is due to start serving in the second week of February.

While Louis' Deli had been open for some time, in 2018 it was revealed that it would merge with French food and wine spot Les Garrigues, which moved from its St John Maddermarket Street home to the Upper St Giles Street café.

After a successful crowdfunding campaign it opened in May last year.

On Friday, a Kofra sign was up in the windows of the site.