Search

Advanced search

Video

Meet the couple who have brought a 'microcosm of Japan' to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:57 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 14 January 2020

Hiroko Aono-Billson and Nigel Aono-Billson, owners of KOBO A-B in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Hiroko Aono-Billson and Nigel Aono-Billson, owners of KOBO A-B in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

From a pop-up market stall to a two-floor shop in the heart of the Norwich Lanes, east meets the west in KOBO A-B which sells Japanese crafts and clothing.

Japanese lifestyle shop KOBO A-B opens in Norwich. Picture: Victoria PertusaJapanese lifestyle shop KOBO A-B opens in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The store opened at 10-12 Bridewell Alley in November after moving from Magdalen Street, where they had been for a year, to bigger premises so they could also have space upstairs to hold workshops and events.

KOBO translates to studio and the A-B are the initials of couple's surname that own it who are Hiroko and Nigel Aono-Billson and they have called Norwich home for the last six years.

The concept had been a decade in the making, as whilst living in their previous home in Kent the couple had started to write a book on Japanese culture and craft.

Whilst it wasn't published in the end, the shop ended up being "manifestation of what was said in the book" and they first began as a pop-up stall in Whitstable.

Hiroko Aono-Billson and Nigel Aono-Billson, owners of KOBO A-B. Picture: Victoria PertusaHiroko Aono-Billson and Nigel Aono-Billson, owners of KOBO A-B. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

READ MORE: 11 secrets to Norwich's past hidden in plain sight

Their new store sells lifestyle goods from Japan, including mugs, scarves and traditional kimonos, and it also features trousers made by Mrs Aono-Billson's sister Kaori and local designers such as Norfolk-based Jane Sedgwick who creates wooden jewellery.

Hiroko first moved to London from Shikoku island in Japan 30 years ago to study textiles at Central Saint Martins and she met graphic designer Nigel, originally from Derby, through a mutual friend when they were both working in the capital.

The pair got married 20 years ago, and now have a 19-year-old daughter called India together, and they eventually ended up in Norwich after Mr Aono-Billson got a job teaching at Norwich University of the Arts.

Japanese lifestyle shop KOBO A-B opens in Norwich. Picture: Victoria PertusaJapanese lifestyle shop KOBO A-B opens in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

READ MORE: 7 new things to look forward to in Norwich in 2020

Mr Aono-Billson, who now works as a freelance designer, said: "Japanese culture has been growing in popularity the last couple of years, partly because people have been on holiday there and also because of the food interest in sushi and culture with things like manga, the Rugby World Cup and Olympics in Tokyo this year.

"The shop is a microcosm of Japanese culture and Norwich is a fantastic place to be with a great independent shop community."

Mrs Aono-Billson said: "Everything considered is our motto and that is the way Japanese culture is in the way they live and also make things."

Japanese lifestyle shop KOBO A-B opens in Norwich. Picture: Victoria PertusaJapanese lifestyle shop KOBO A-B opens in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

KOBO A-B is open Tuesday to Saturday 10.30am to 5pm.

Most Read

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pet owners warned after man was attacked in attempt to steal his dog

Tommy Georgiou was attacked in Watton, at Church Walk, in an attempt to steal his dog Norman, an English Bull Terrier. Photo: Peter Georgiou

Councillors agree to over 200 new homes despite ‘traffic buildup’ concerns

Plans to build 216 homes off Swanton Road in Dereham have been approved. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Parents warned after attempts to groom four high school pupils online

File photo of Hellesdon High School.PIC: Archant.

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Multi-agency swoop on string of town centre shops

A multi-agency operation was underway in Great Yarmouth this morning (January 14) with multiple shops targeted at the same time Picture: Liz Coates

The best 20 pubs in Norfolk as rated by CAMRA

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap has a rotating selection of real ales, kegged beers and cider. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Adults only: Pontins Pakefield bans children from resort

Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘An accident waiting to happen’ - New city pavement design slammed

The Transport for Norwich project being carried out towards the end of 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

‘No interest’ in reopening once popular coastal pub

The Duke pub in Bacton in 2013. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists