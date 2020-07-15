Search

Advanced search

Norwich Airport boss welcomes back KLM with cabin air ‘as clean as an operating theatre’

PUBLISHED: 06:00 16 July 2020

A KLM plane at Norwich Airport. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A KLM plane at Norwich Airport. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

The boss of Norwich Airport said the KLM to Amsterdam route was “critical” for the region as the airline prepares to resume flying.

KLM is flying again from Norwich Airport from August 3. Pic: ArchantKLM is flying again from Norwich Airport from August 3. Pic: Archant

Richard Pace was speaking as KLM confirmed details of its resumed flights from Norwich to Schiphol on August 3.

Safety measures include offering an air recycling system in its plane cabins which is renewed every three minutes using a system that filters out the smallest viruses – identical to that used in hospital operating theatres.

These filters are said to extract more than 99.99pc of viruses, including coronavirus.

KLM flights from Norwich were grounded in March because of coronavirus but resume next month using an Embraer 175 aircraft, carrying 88 passengers. It recently announced it was resuming its daily schedule.

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: ArchantRichard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Mr Pace said: “The return of daily flights from Norwich to Amsterdam Schiphol is excellent news for Norwich Airport after a difficult period in our industry. Connectivity between Norwich and Amsterdam is critical for our region and for global onward connectivity from East Anglia via Schiphol.

“We welcome a return to flying with KLM as we celebrate the first signs of recovery and growing confidence amongst commercial passengers and airlines alike. We’ve been busy implementing all the appropriate additional safety measures at Norwich Airport: we’re open for business and ready to facilitate safe travel for passengers.”

Benedicte Duval, general manager for KLM, UK and Ireland, said: “Having offered worldwide connectivity to and from Norwich for over 30 years, we are delighted to be in a position to welcome our Norfolk-based customers back on board, despite the recent challenges for our industry.

“The resumption of the daily service between Norwich and Amsterdam is testament to our long-term commitment to the region.”

Passengers, airline crew and airport handling agents must wear masks and in-flight services such as food and drink have been cancelled on short flights.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman in late teens raped in Norwich park

Sewell Park in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Multi-million pound firm’s 167 jobs saved thanks to buyout

Polyframe in Lenwade has been saved thanks to a buyout after it collapsed into administration. Picture: Archant

Woman ill after being poisoned by courgettes

Liz Moriarty was made ill by a courgette from a bad batch of seeds Photo: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos.

Cyclist injured after being knocked off bike by driver ‘screaming through car window’

Cyclist Alastair Barrows suffered two broken teeth and facial cuts which needed stitches in the incident. Picture: Alastair Barrows

Woman flown to hospital after horse kicks her in the stomach

The Magpas air ambulance went to the aid of a woman who was kicked in the stomach by a horse in Brancaster. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman ill after being poisoned by courgettes

Liz Moriarty was made ill by a courgette from a bad batch of seeds Photo: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos.

Cyclist injured after being knocked off bike by driver ‘screaming through car window’

Cyclist Alastair Barrows suffered two broken teeth and facial cuts which needed stitches in the incident. Picture: Alastair Barrows

Campaigners ‘appalled’ by 600 homes go-ahead

Hundreds turned out to protest at proposals for hundreds of new homes at Knights Hill Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich Airport boss welcomes back KLM with cabin air ‘as clean as an operating theatre’

A KLM plane at Norwich Airport. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Godfrey only focused on ending City’s losing streak as transfer speculation continues

Norwich defender Ben Godfrey competes with Christian Pulisic during City's 1-0 loss at Chelsea Picture: Julian Finney/NMC Pool/PA Wire