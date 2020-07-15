Norwich Airport boss welcomes back KLM with cabin air ‘as clean as an operating theatre’

A KLM plane at Norwich Airport.

The boss of Norwich Airport said the KLM to Amsterdam route was “critical” for the region as the airline prepares to resume flying.

KLM is flying again from Norwich Airport from August 3.

Richard Pace was speaking as KLM confirmed details of its resumed flights from Norwich to Schiphol on August 3.

Safety measures include offering an air recycling system in its plane cabins which is renewed every three minutes using a system that filters out the smallest viruses – identical to that used in hospital operating theatres.

These filters are said to extract more than 99.99pc of viruses, including coronavirus.

KLM flights from Norwich were grounded in March because of coronavirus but resume next month using an Embraer 175 aircraft, carrying 88 passengers. It recently announced it was resuming its daily schedule.

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport.

Mr Pace said: “The return of daily flights from Norwich to Amsterdam Schiphol is excellent news for Norwich Airport after a difficult period in our industry. Connectivity between Norwich and Amsterdam is critical for our region and for global onward connectivity from East Anglia via Schiphol.

“We welcome a return to flying with KLM as we celebrate the first signs of recovery and growing confidence amongst commercial passengers and airlines alike. We’ve been busy implementing all the appropriate additional safety measures at Norwich Airport: we’re open for business and ready to facilitate safe travel for passengers.”

Benedicte Duval, general manager for KLM, UK and Ireland, said: “Having offered worldwide connectivity to and from Norwich for over 30 years, we are delighted to be in a position to welcome our Norfolk-based customers back on board, despite the recent challenges for our industry.

“The resumption of the daily service between Norwich and Amsterdam is testament to our long-term commitment to the region.”

Passengers, airline crew and airport handling agents must wear masks and in-flight services such as food and drink have been cancelled on short flights.