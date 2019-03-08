Town to lose its standalone Argos store next month

A Norfolk town is set to lose its stand-alone Argos store.

Argos in King's Lynn's Vancouver Quarter, is set to move within the Sainsbury's store - which is also within the Vancouver shopping centre.

The store is set to close on November 12 and will reopen in Sainsbury's the following day.

Alistair Cox, Vancouver Quarter centre manager, said: "We are sad to lose a retailer that has been in the town centre for so many years, but we are pleased that Argos will retain a presence in the Vancouver Quarter with a concession in Sainsbury's.

"I'm also pleased to say the Vancouver Quarter still remains buoyant, having seen a two per cent increase in footfall last month and we are looking forward to welcoming H&M when they open their doors next month."

The move comes as Argos's owner, Sainsbury's, seeks to consolidate its sites.