Slow start as stores reopen in King’s Lynn

Shoppers queuing outside Primark in the High Steret in King's Lynn on the day so-called non-essential shops were allowed to reopen Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Manic Monday got off to a slow start as many shops reopened after almost three months of lockdown.

Graham Middleton, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for business in South Clough Lane, King's Lynn, where a perspex screen is being installed to help people socially distance Picture: Chris Bishop Graham Middleton, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for business in South Clough Lane, King's Lynn, where a perspex screen is being installed to help people socially distance Picture: Chris Bishop

While shoppers queued outside Primark on the High Street, the centre of King’s Lynn was quiet.

Social distancing measures have been put in place inside and outside shops, to keep staff and customers safe.

They include asking shoppers to keep to the left of the pavement in some areas, along with hand sanitiser in shop doorways and staff wearing masks and gloves.

Customer numbers are being limited in some businesses, while those waiting to be served are being asked to queue along - not across - the pavements.

Anne-Mare Fitzgerald (left) and staff at Cafe Mocha in New Conduit Street, King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Anne-Mare Fitzgerald (left) and staff at Cafe Mocha in New Conduit Street, King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Graham Middleton, West Norfolk council’s cabinet member for business, said: “We’ll see how busy it gets, that’s the next thing. It’s early doors at the moment but we’re feeling fairly positive.

“It’s great to see all the businesses have taken the time to PPE staff ad think about some sort of area outside for queues.” Anne-Marie Fitzgerald was serving takeaways only from the Cafe Moccha on New Conduit Street.

“We’ve been open for two weeks here so we’re looking forward to today’s rush,” she said. “I’m hoping we’ll have queues galore.”

It comes as the Eastern Daily Press launches its Love Local campaign to help kick-start the region’s economy.

Branches of many smaller chains, particularly clothes shops, remained closed.

Less than half of Britons feel comfortable returning to clothes shops, according to a survey.

Results of YouGov polling carried out earlier this month suggested just 40pc of people were comfortable to go back into such stores and only 48pc think they would be able to stay the required two metres away from other shoppers.

Forty-one per cent of people said they believe it is the right time for the shops to reopen but 39pc said it was too soon.