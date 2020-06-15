Search

Advanced search

Slow start as stores reopen in King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 11:03 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 15 June 2020

Shoppers queuing outside Primark in the High Steret in King's Lynn on the day so-called non-essential shops were allowed to reopen Picture: Chris Bishop

Shoppers queuing outside Primark in the High Steret in King's Lynn on the day so-called non-essential shops were allowed to reopen Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Manic Monday got off to a slow start as many shops reopened after almost three months of lockdown.

Graham Middleton, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for business in South Clough Lane, King's Lynn, where a perspex screen is being installed to help people socially distance Picture: Chris BishopGraham Middleton, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for business in South Clough Lane, King's Lynn, where a perspex screen is being installed to help people socially distance Picture: Chris Bishop

While shoppers queued outside Primark on the High Street, the centre of King’s Lynn was quiet.

Social distancing measures have been put in place inside and outside shops, to keep staff and customers safe.

They include asking shoppers to keep to the left of the pavement in some areas, along with hand sanitiser in shop doorways and staff wearing masks and gloves.

MORE - Shoppers flock to Primark as lockdown eases

Customer numbers are being limited in some businesses, while those waiting to be served are being asked to queue along - not across - the pavements.

Anne-Mare Fitzgerald (left) and staff at Cafe Mocha in New Conduit Street, King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopAnne-Mare Fitzgerald (left) and staff at Cafe Mocha in New Conduit Street, King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Graham Middleton, West Norfolk council’s cabinet member for business, said: “We’ll see how busy it gets, that’s the next thing. It’s early doors at the moment but we’re feeling fairly positive.

“It’s great to see all the businesses have taken the time to PPE staff ad think about some sort of area outside for queues.” Anne-Marie Fitzgerald was serving takeaways only from the Cafe Moccha on New Conduit Street.

“We’ve been open for two weeks here so we’re looking forward to today’s rush,” she said. “I’m hoping we’ll have queues galore.”

It comes as the Eastern Daily Press launches its Love Local campaign to help kick-start the region’s economy.

MORE - Love Local to do your bit for region’s businesses

Branches of many smaller chains, particularly clothes shops, remained closed.

Less than half of Britons feel comfortable returning to clothes shops, according to a survey.

Results of YouGov polling carried out earlier this month suggested just 40pc of people were comfortable to go back into such stores and only 48pc think they would be able to stay the required two metres away from other shoppers.

Forty-one per cent of people said they believe it is the right time for the shops to reopen but 39pc said it was too soon.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Police catch motorist driving at almost 70mph in a 30mph speed zone

A motorist was caught driving at 67mph in a 30mph zone in Lowestoft. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

Primark in Norwich reopens after coronavirus lockdown

See inside £375,000 Tudor home for sale in famous movie location street

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill. Pic: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography

Touching tribute left by victim’s mum at scene of city tower block tragedy

Floral tributes to Craig Stubbs which have been left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Police catch motorist driving at almost 70mph in a 30mph speed zone

A motorist was caught driving at 67mph in a 30mph zone in Lowestoft. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

Primark in Norwich reopens after coronavirus lockdown

See inside £375,000 Tudor home for sale in famous movie location street

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill. Pic: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography

Touching tribute left by victim’s mum at scene of city tower block tragedy

Floral tributes to Craig Stubbs which have been left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

Primark in Norwich reopens after coronavirus lockdown

Farke’s selection issues ahead of City’s restart

Timm Klose is back from a long-term knee injury suffered in August Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Hunt continues after gang threw brick at man in racist attack

The racist attack took place at the alleyway adjacent to Amy Court, on Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Auction house to hold first on-site sale since lockdown began

A scene from a typical auction day at TW Gaze's Diss auction rooms. Picture: TW Gaze
Drive 24