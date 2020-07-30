Search

Advanced search

WATCH: First look inside revamped cinema which is set to reopen

PUBLISHED: 06:04 31 July 2020

Screen Two at The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Screen Two at The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Ian Burt Photography

One of Norfolk’s most iconic cinemas is set to reopen after undergoing a six-figure revamp during lockdown.

Screen Two at The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt PhotographyScreen Two at The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Majestic Cinema, in King’s Lynn, is finally making its return on Friday, July, following a four-and-a-half-month closure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But the hiatus has at least enabled a major refurbishment to be completed, with a fourth screen now installed at the Tower Street premises.

The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn will be reopening soon. Picture: Ian Burt PhotographyThe Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn will be reopening soon. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

The two downstairs auditoriums have meanwhile been rejuvenated by brand new screens, seats, lighting and sound systems.

Ahead of Friday’s grand reopening, at which Majestic will show nine different films, manager Tom Cundy was upbeat at the prospect of unveiling the new look.

Majestic Cinema manager, Tom Cundy. Picture: Ian Burt PhotographyMajestic Cinema manager, Tom Cundy. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

“We couldn’t be happier with how it looks,” said Mr Cundy, who has worked at the cinema for 10 years. “This is a cut above what we had before and hopefully everyone will be pleasantly surprised when they start coming back.

“It’s a substantial six-figure sum that has been spent and people will certainly see no expense has been spared. We’ve really gone into detail and thought of everything.

Screen Four at The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt PhotographyScreen Four at The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

“People love the history of the building and understandably there was some concern, but everything has been done in keeping with the character.”

In addition to the renovation, lockdown has also given the cinema, which opened in 1928, plenty of time to consider how to safely welcome back customers.

The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn will be reopening soon. Picture: Ian Burt PhotographyThe Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn will be reopening soon. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Staff have been making preparations to ensure cinema-goers feel as comfortable as possible, including by introducing an allocated seating policy to aid social distancing.

Other measures include staggered film times, protective screens and paperless tickets, with those who book in advance receiving a QR code to be scanned on arrival.

Screen Two at The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt PhotographyScreen Two at The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Wearing a face covering will not be mandatory for staff or customers.

“Until people start coming through the door we won’t know for certain how things will go, but we’re confident we have all the necessary measures in place,” added Mr Cundy.

Majestic Cinema manager, Tom Cundy. Picture: Ian Burt PhotographyMajestic Cinema manager, Tom Cundy. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

“We’ve had a couple of practice runs which went well, and our seating system - which is something we haven’t had before - is working smoothly.

“All we want is for everyone to feel comfortable and enjoy coming back to the cinema.”

The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn will be reopening soon. Picture: Ian Burt PhotographyThe Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn will be reopening soon. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

For more information on the cinema’s COVID-19 guidelines and safety measures, visit Majestic’s website.

Screen Two at The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt PhotographyScreen Two at The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Majestic Cinema manager, Tom Cundy. Picture: Ian Burt PhotographyMajestic Cinema manager, Tom Cundy. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Three Norfolk beaches named among best in country

Sunrise at Holkham beach. The Sunday Times has named it as one of the best beaches in the UK. Picture: Neal Trafankowski

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Mercedes driver who died after crashing into pond was more than four times over drink-drive limit

Stephen Jennions, who died after a crash on the B1172 in Suton on February 3, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk treasure hunters discover more than 6,500 items in just one year

A treasure emerges: The stunning Anglo-Saxon pendant emerges from the Norfolk mud. Picture: Tom Lucking.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farke factor was a huge draw for City new boy

Kieran Dowell has joined Norwich City on a permanent deal from Everton Picture: Norwich City FC

Three Norfolk beaches named among best in country

Sunrise at Holkham beach. The Sunday Times has named it as one of the best beaches in the UK. Picture: Neal Trafankowski

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Beach huts not Benidorm: Holidaymakers book up at home rather than abroad

Beach Hut owners Sue Potts and Stuart Richardson Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Full steam ahead for railway as it prepares to welcome passengers back this weekend

Bure Valley Railway. Picture: Bure Valley Railway