WATCH: First look inside revamped cinema which is set to reopen

Screen Two at The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Photography Ian Burt Photography

One of Norfolk’s most iconic cinemas is set to reopen after undergoing a six-figure revamp during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Screen Two at The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Photography Screen Two at The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Majestic Cinema, in King’s Lynn, is finally making its return on Friday, July, following a four-and-a-half-month closure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But the hiatus has at least enabled a major refurbishment to be completed, with a fourth screen now installed at the Tower Street premises.

The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn will be reopening soon. Picture: Ian Burt Photography The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn will be reopening soon. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

The two downstairs auditoriums have meanwhile been rejuvenated by brand new screens, seats, lighting and sound systems.

Ahead of Friday’s grand reopening, at which Majestic will show nine different films, manager Tom Cundy was upbeat at the prospect of unveiling the new look.

Majestic Cinema manager, Tom Cundy. Picture: Ian Burt Photography Majestic Cinema manager, Tom Cundy. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

“We couldn’t be happier with how it looks,” said Mr Cundy, who has worked at the cinema for 10 years. “This is a cut above what we had before and hopefully everyone will be pleasantly surprised when they start coming back.

“It’s a substantial six-figure sum that has been spent and people will certainly see no expense has been spared. We’ve really gone into detail and thought of everything.

Screen Four at The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Photography Screen Four at The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

“People love the history of the building and understandably there was some concern, but everything has been done in keeping with the character.”

In addition to the renovation, lockdown has also given the cinema, which opened in 1928, plenty of time to consider how to safely welcome back customers.

The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn will be reopening soon. Picture: Ian Burt Photography The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn will be reopening soon. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Staff have been making preparations to ensure cinema-goers feel as comfortable as possible, including by introducing an allocated seating policy to aid social distancing.

Other measures include staggered film times, protective screens and paperless tickets, with those who book in advance receiving a QR code to be scanned on arrival.

Screen Two at The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Photography Screen Two at The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Wearing a face covering will not be mandatory for staff or customers.

“Until people start coming through the door we won’t know for certain how things will go, but we’re confident we have all the necessary measures in place,” added Mr Cundy.

Majestic Cinema manager, Tom Cundy. Picture: Ian Burt Photography Majestic Cinema manager, Tom Cundy. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

“We’ve had a couple of practice runs which went well, and our seating system - which is something we haven’t had before - is working smoothly.

“All we want is for everyone to feel comfortable and enjoy coming back to the cinema.”

The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn will be reopening soon. Picture: Ian Burt Photography The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn will be reopening soon. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

For more information on the cinema’s COVID-19 guidelines and safety measures, visit Majestic’s website.

Screen Two at The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Photography Screen Two at The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Majestic Cinema manager, Tom Cundy. Picture: Ian Burt Photography Majestic Cinema manager, Tom Cundy. Picture: Ian Burt Photography