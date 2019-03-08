Search

Hundreds queue for opening of new H&M

PUBLISHED: 11:39 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 07 November 2019

Archant

Hundreds queued in the rain for the opening of a new clothing store today.

They stretched back from the Vancouver Quarter to the bus station in King's Lynn, by the time the town's new H&M opened its doors.

Staff performed a dance routine outside to cheers from the crowd, before the appointed hour of 11am arrived, when customers began pouring through the doors.

Shoppers began queueing at around 6.45am. Aimee Rutherford, 20, from Watlington, was one of the first to line up outside.

"I like H&M but we've only had one in Norwich," she said. "I like their clothes, espcially their going-out dresses."

The massive store, built on the site of the former Westgate department store, is seen as a vote of confidence in the future of Lynn's town centre.

Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy leader of West Norfolk council, said: "It's an amazing day for King's Lynn. I'm so excited because it's just what King's Lynn needs. People neeed a good excuse to come to King's Lynn."

