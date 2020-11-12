Business blooming for Norfolk florist in coronavirus lockdown

Ellie and Loretta Cooper with covid marshalls at Debs Florist in Kings Lynn Picture: BCKLWN Archant

Business is still blooming at a florist’s which has launched a contactless collection service.

Covid-19 marshalls patrolling the streets of King's Lynn Town Centre. Picture: Ian Burt Covid-19 marshalls patrolling the streets of King's Lynn Town Centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Customers at Debs Florist in Gaywood, King’s Lynn, are being given a time slot on their selected date for collection and their order is then placed on a stand outside ready for the collection.

Owners Ellie and Loretta Cooper are also working alongside and supporting other local businesses through a networking group.

They have been sharing ideas and cross promoting each other on social media and Debs Florist has begun stocking hand made chocolates from another local business, Harrison Chocolatiers and are also working closely with Balloon World Online.

Ellie Cooper said: “The run up to Christmas is a really important and special time for us. As someone who absolutely loves Christmas I am keen to make this year special, albeit in different ways.

The Vancouver Quarter during lockdown. Picture: Ian Burt The Vancouver Quarter during lockdown. Picture: Ian Burt

“We are adapting all the time and have launched our first DIY wreath making kits for people to enjoy in the comfort or their own home as it looks like we may not be able to hold our usual workshops.

“We are forever grateful to our customers for continuing to support us throughout this difficult year and also thankful for our wonderful team we have working here - they have remained flexible and patient while we come to terms with all the changes”.

Non-essential retailers can still offer pre-ordered click-and-collect, phone order and delivery services.

West Norfolk council is providing covid marshalls to offer support and advice to businesses. Supplied by Excalibur Security Services, the team has received training and are following the latest guidance to help shops and other businesses with how to trade and stay safe.

A poster has been designed to go in premises windows to give details of how customers can still order goods via a phone number or website.

Marshalls are handing these posters out or they can also be downloaded from the Covid-19 business toolkits on the council’s website.

Stuart Dark, the council’s cabinet member for public protection said: “I am delighted to see the council is working closely with the business community during this important time. It is of course a challenging time for many independent retailers and we want to offer our support and ensure everyone is safe and following government guidance.

“I would urge everyone to support local businesses and use the click and collect and delivery services on offer. By supporting local businesses now we can help to ensure these businesses survive to flourish once restrictions are lifted.”

The council’s asklily.org website has a directory of businesses which are still open.