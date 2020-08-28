King’s Lynn ferry gets set to sail again

A ferry will soon be sailing again in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

An ancient ferry service dating back to the 13th Century will soon be setting sail again.

The ferry and historic fishing vessel Baden Powell on the river Ouse Picture: Ian Burt The ferry and historic fishing vessel Baden Powell on the river Ouse Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn ferry, which had carried passengers across the River Ouse from West Lynn to Lynn for centuries, closed down at the start of lockdown.

Steve and Gail Kingston, who had run the boats for 20 years, said they would retire.

Now crossings will resume in September, with new owners at the helm.

Richard Stannard, 48, and Ben Ellis, 39, both of Terrington St Clement have purchased the business and will be trading as West Lynn Ferry.

The Lynn Ferry operates on the River Great Ouse between West Lynn and King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt The Lynn Ferry operates on the River Great Ouse between West Lynn and King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Mr Stannard has spent the summer getting the boats ship-shape ready to launch.

“This has been a while in the planning,” he said. “We know how much the service is valued and wanted to get it up and running as soon as possible.

“It has taken some time to get the boats ready, get all the paperwork signed off and get all our procedures for Covid-19 in place.

“We are really chuffed to be launching and look forward to meeting previous ferry passengers and new customers alike. We are very grateful for the support we have received from the borough council in getting everything in place. They have been very helpful in guiding us through the necessary processes.”

Long serving former ferryman Reg Hare negotiates the ice floes on the Great Ouse as he brings the West Lynn ferry into the King's Lynn jetty in January 1979 Picture: Archant Long serving former ferryman Reg Hare negotiates the ice floes on the Great Ouse as he brings the West Lynn ferry into the King's Lynn jetty in January 1979 Picture: Archant

Paul Kunes, West Norfolk council’s cabinet member for commercial services, said: “The ferry is a vital part of the transport system in King’s Lynn.

“It’s a cost-effective alternative to driving into the town and helps to take cars off the road and reduce emissions.

“I would certainly encourage previous passengers to return to the ferry and support this new business, as well as urging people who haven’t yet tried it to give it a go.

“It’s a great way to explore King’s Lynn and see the waterfront from a different perspective as well as a commuter service.

“I would like to personally thank Richard and Ben for their efforts in getting the ferry back into service. I know that this will be welcome news for many who have missed it since it closed in March.”

The ferry service will launch on Tuesday, September 1 and will operate from Monday to Saturday from 7am until 6pm. Between 7am and 9am, and between 5pm and 6pm, the ferry will run continuously.

Between 9am and 5pm the service will run every 20 minutes - on the hour, 20 minutes past the hour and 20 minutes to the hour.

Single fares are £1.20 adult, £1 child. Return fares are £2 adult, 1£.50 child.

As with all forms of public transport, ferry passengers will need to wear masks for their journeys. Hand sanitiser will be provided on board for all passengers.

The King’s Lynn ferry is one of the oldest recorded services in the country, and the first recorded service dates back to 1285.