Search

Advanced search

$imgalt

'Poorer in pocket but richer in spirit' - Landlords step down from popular pub

PUBLISHED: 10:17 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 04 July 2019

The land lords at the Kings Head in Hethersett are stepping down. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

The land lords at the Kings Head in Hethersett are stepping down. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Archant Norfolk

The landlords at a  Norfolk pub have expressed their sadness at stepping down from the popular venue.

The proprietors at the Kings Head in Norwich Road, Hethersett, shared the news via a Facebook post on the pub's official page and expressed their gratitude to people in the village for their support.

You may also want to watch:

In the post, shared on Sunday, June 30, the  landlords said they were leaving the venue "poorer in pocket but richer in spirit", adding: "Please look after each other and support whoever follows in our footsteps. Thank you Hethersett a slice of my life will always be here."

The pub is owned by national company Ei Publican Partnerships, which is yet to confirm if or when it will re-open.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm The Kings Head, Hethersett is currently shut while we search for a new operator to take over the site. We would like to reassure customers that we are committed to ensuring that this site remains an attractive and thriving pub at the heart of the local community."

Share your thoughts by emailing bethany.wales@archant.co.uk

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

‘You don’t really make any money’ - what is life like running a restaurant in Norfolk?

Michael Fuhri, who runs the Crab Pot Café in Cromer. Photo: Crab Pot Café

Norwich restaurant offering ‘a whole world of food’ closes down

The Giraffe restaurant at Chapelfield is the latest closure. Pic: Archant

Anger over ‘draconian’ move to ban dogs from 11 parks in Norfolk

Dog bans and restrictions have been put in places at parks and public areas across north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

‘Poorer in pocket but richer in spirit’ - Landlords step down from popular pub

The land lords at the Kings Head in Hethersett are stepping down. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Future of former Prezzo in Norwich revealed

Work on the old Prezzo restaurant on Thorpe Road. Photo: Lauren Cope

Anger over ‘draconian’ move to ban dogs from 11 parks in Norfolk

Dog bans and restrictions have been put in places at parks and public areas across north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images

CLA East chief takes up new head office role at landowners’ lobby group

CLA East regional director Ben Underwood, who is moving to a new role within the organisation Picture; SEAN DILLOW
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists