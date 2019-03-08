'Poorer in pocket but richer in spirit' - Landlords step down from popular pub

The landlords at a Norfolk pub have expressed their sadness at stepping down from the popular venue.

The proprietors at the Kings Head in Norwich Road, Hethersett, shared the news via a Facebook post on the pub's official page and expressed their gratitude to people in the village for their support.

In the post, shared on Sunday, June 30, the landlords said they were leaving the venue "poorer in pocket but richer in spirit", adding: "Please look after each other and support whoever follows in our footsteps. Thank you Hethersett a slice of my life will always be here."

The pub is owned by national company Ei Publican Partnerships, which is yet to confirm if or when it will re-open.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm The Kings Head, Hethersett is currently shut while we search for a new operator to take over the site. We would like to reassure customers that we are committed to ensuring that this site remains an attractive and thriving pub at the heart of the local community."

