Coronavirus cash boost for King’s Lynn Town as government announces football club emergency support

King’s Lynn Town Football Club is set for a welcome boost after an announcement that National League clubs will each receive a share of £10m to ease the financial impact of coronavirus restrictions.

The 66 clubs who play in the fifth and sixth tiers of English football will benefit as they continue to play behind closed doors after the return of fans was postponed due to rising infection rates.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden announced the emergency support as part of a partnership with the National Lottery.

“I know from a brilliant club in my area that National League football clubs are the beating heart of their communities and too precious to lose,” Mr Dowden said in a statement.

“This £10m fund will provide a bridge to help clubs survive this immediate crisis whilst we work together on the safe return of fans.”

Funds will be distributed to clubs in the National League, National League North, and National League South via the Football Association.

Under the management of former Norwich City defender Ian Culverhouse, King’s Lynn Town won promotion to the National League for the first time last season.

After a promising start to the season, including a 3-2 win away at Maidstone, they have lost three on the trot, the latest being yesterday’s 2-1 defeat at Weymouth.