Pub to reopen under new ownership

The new business called The Wenns Chop and Ale House will open on the Saturday Market Place in King's Lynn. Pictured: Michael Baldwin (left) and Mike Wilson. Picture: Sarah Hussain Archant

Drinkers in King's Lynn are getting a new watering hole.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new business called The Wenns Chop and Ale House will open on the Saturday Market Place in King’s Lynn. Pictured: Michael Baldwin (left) and Mike Wilson. Picture: Sarah Hussain The new business called The Wenns Chop and Ale House will open on the Saturday Market Place in King’s Lynn. Pictured: Michael Baldwin (left) and Mike Wilson. Picture: Sarah Hussain

The new pub, called The Wenns Chop and Ale House, will open on the Saturday Market Place in King's Lynn.

The business, which was formerly Goldings, is under new ownership and is set to reopen by the end of February.

It has been taken over by Michael Baldwin, Laurie Betts and Mike Wilson and aims to create a traditional pub - offering good drinks and a relaxed dining experience for all.

Mr Baldwin, who has worked in hospitality for 24 years, also owns The Bank House in the town.

He said: "We are aiming to make the Wenns Chop and Ale House a central part of the local community where people would like to spend time relaxing with friends and family in a friendly environment.

"The Saturday Market Place has undergone such a large transformation in the last few years and we are looking forward to being a part of that and its continuing growth."

The building is currently undergoing extensive refurbishment and a date for its opening has not yet been confirmed.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Baldwin said: "There's lots of different types of businesses around here which all complement each other.

"I think King's Lynn needs more quality establishments.

"The more competition there is, the more people will come into the town.

"A lot of people are happy The Wenns is returning, the name that is. A lot of people have historical associations to it and remember coming to it when they were younger.

"It was a major part of King's Lynn and I thought it was important to keep the heritage but also bring it along a bit.

"It's going to be completely refurbished before it opens.

"We want to put our own mark on it and make it our own."

Once up and running the business will be looking to employ around 16 members of staff.

Joint owner Michael Wilson said: "The reaction has been very positive.

"We're massively excited by it all, it's going to be great."