Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

150-year-old Norfolk pub could be turned into homes

PUBLISHED: 11:07 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 19 May 2019

The Woolpack pub in King's Lynn, which could be turned into homes Picture: Matthew Usher.

The Woolpack pub in King's Lynn, which could be turned into homes Picture: Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2014

A pub next to a college could close and be turned into a house - because students no longer drink like they used to.

The Woolpack has stood on the Gaywood Road in King's Lynn for more than 150 years.

Now its owners Peter Napthen and Wendy Newland say they want to convert it into homes before they retire.

They have applied for planning permission to turn it into a house of multiple occupation.

The Woolpack stands on the junction with Tennyson Avenue, next to the College of West Anglia's main campus.

You may also want to watch:

In a planning statement, its owners say: "In the past the Woolpack had been a place for college students to eat and drink at lunchtimes. However recent government studies have demonstrated that younger people are beginning to indulge less in alcohol than previous generations.

"The Woolpack Public House has been a long-standing attribute to the local area. The current proprietors have invested into the business, however it is not been a profitable venture and they are now reaching a time of retirement. The proprietors run the public house themselves and would envisage their retirement within three years."

The planning statement says the Woolpack does not have off-street parking.

It adds: "The proposals to convert the property to a house of multiple occupancy would look to alleviate some of the high-volume parking in the area. The would-be occupants of the proposed HMO would have many local amenities close by within walking distance, including serval bus service routes. HMOs are by their definition a low-cost housing solution, therefore it is highly unlikely that any occupants would own a car and there would be no need to provide off-street parking."

So far, the application has attracted six comments. A member of staff at the pub, Amie Nicol, said: "I fully support this application because the landlords are looking to secure their future."

But Mark Garnett posted: "This is a great loss to the local area and I fear will lead to further parking and congestion for current residents in both Tennyson Avenue and Gaywood Road."

And another respondent added: "We need to be keeping our public houses as they are. We are currently losing far too many for houses."

Most Read

Which soap star stopped off at a Norfolk diner?

Zaks in Thetford, pictured on its official opening in 2015 Picture: Keith Whitmore

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Female police officer suffers fractured eye socket and broken nose in city attack

Prince of Wales Road at night. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich pub up for sale as landlords ‘haven’t got a life anymore’

The River Garden pub in Norwich Credit: Google Maps

Shop where smuggled cigarettes were seized is banned from selling alcohol

Illegal tobacco was seized from Magdalen Road Convenience Store. Pic: Norfolk Trading Standards.

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich man charged following assaults on police officers

Three officers were assaulted during an incident on King Street at about 12.20am on Saturday, March 18. Picture: Ian Burt

Violence against police condemned as five officers assaulted in Norwich

Five police officers were assaulted in Norwich over the weekend - including one who suffered a broken nose and fractured eye socket. Photo: Adrian Judd

Shop where smuggled cigarettes were seized is banned from selling alcohol

Illegal tobacco was seized from Magdalen Road Convenience Store. Pic: Norfolk Trading Standards.

Former Indian restaurant to be sold at auction weeks after closure

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Which soap star stopped off at a Norfolk diner?

Zaks in Thetford, pictured on its official opening in 2015 Picture: Keith Whitmore
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists