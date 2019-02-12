Search

Roll up, roll up, the Mart is back in Lynn

PUBLISHED: 11:12 12 February 2019

The Mart has arrived in King's Lynn. Photo: Emily Prince

The Mart has arrived in King's Lynn. Photo: Emily Prince

Archant

King’s Lynn Mart is rolling back into town with new attractions alongside traditional favourites.

The Tuesday Market Place is filling up with rides and side shows, as fairground families set up shop, ready for its Valentine’s Day opening.

Nipper Appleton, 76, whose family has been involved with the Mart for five generations said: “We have all the usual things you’d expect - the traditional rides, games, children’s rides and the Tagider is back again for this year.

“We also have two brand-new, white knuckle rides for the teenagers. I’m not going to give too many details, I want them to be a surprise.”

One of the favourite rides at the Mart. Photo: Emily Prince

A fair has been on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn in February since 1537 when Henry VIII granted a charter, and for many when the fair is in town, it feels like home.

Donald Grey has been the chief steward of the Mart for the last 21 years and said there is no better feeling than coming home to the Mart.

Mr Grey said: “I lived in Lynn for years, my family, my father, my grandfather used to always visit the Mart, my uncle took the Queen around the Mart when she visited in 1955.

There are a number of children's rides at the Mart. Photo: Emily Prince

“King’s Lynn needs to be proud of its Mart, it’s part of the towns heritage.

“We provide family fun. We want everyone to come to Mart, read the safety notices to ensure everyone stays safe.”

The Tuesday Market Place is closed from today, February 12 until February 24 for the duration of the Mart and the use of the roads by vehicles is prohibited.

The Tuesday Market Place is being set up ready for a fortnight of the fair. Photo: Emily Prince

After its fortnight in King’s Lynn, which is the first event in the showmen’s calendar, the Mart sets off for Wisbech as it travels the country.

