'I gave up a chance for fame on Love Island after finding love in King's Lynn'

Bryony Holland, a director at the Secret Extensions salon in King's Lynn. Pic: Bryony Holland Logo: ITV

The boss of a Norfolk hair salon with celebrity clients was set to appear on the dating show Love Island - until she found love herself.

Bryony Holland, from King's Lynn, supplies hair extensions for television shows such as The Only Way is Essex, Hollyoaks and celebrities including Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon from Britain's Got Talent, pop group Little Mix, Katie Price and former Love Island star Dani Dyer.

Bryony Holland, a director at the Secret Extensions salon in King's Lynn with fellow director, Evie Holland. Pic: Bryony Holland Bryony Holland, a director at the Secret Extensions salon in King's Lynn with fellow director, Evie Holland. Pic: Bryony Holland

She herself then got her big break to try out for the current series of Love Island - but chose to pursue a relationship with champion cyclist boyfriend Robbie Ferri instead, saying: "I definitely made the right choice."

Bryony, 26, who runs Secret Extensions and Hair Loss Solutions with mum Julie and sister Evie from a salon on Tower Street, had been single for a while but shortly after being invited to apply for the show started dating.

As a result, she turned down the chance to appear on the show - where contestants battle it out to find a partner - which is filmed in Majorca.

Elma and Maura stirred things up when they went on ITV2's Love Island but Elma has already been voted out in last night's show. Pic: ITV2 Elma and Maura stirred things up when they went on ITV2's Love Island but Elma has already been voted out in last night's show. Pic: ITV2

"We met in the gym," said Bryony, who is also a make-up artist. "He is a personal trainer in my gym Heros in King's Lynn but we were too shy to talk to each other."

Love blossomed when Bryony actually won 'gym member of the month' and they got talking.

"I chose Robbie instead of Love Island and I'm really glad, it was definitely the right choice, the show is a bit too cut-throat for me," she said.

Robbie, 31, from Gaywood, made headlines in 2017 by cycling in 12 different countries in seven days, beating the Guinness World Record.

Bryony Holland, a director at the Secret Extensions salon in King's Lynn with boyfriend, champion cyclist, Robbie Ferri. Pic: Bryony Holland Bryony Holland, a director at the Secret Extensions salon in King's Lynn with boyfriend, champion cyclist, Robbie Ferri. Pic: Bryony Holland

Bryony, her mum and sister have made a huge success from their salon supplying and fitting hair extensions which are also suitable for women suffering hair loss through illness. They are also developing extensions for men. All wear their own extensions and they regularly fit them to celebrities usually travelling to their homes.

Julie is a former teacher but gave it up after developing the brand of extensions and becoming the main UK stockist, supplying salons all over the country as well as abroad.

"Hair is a huge part of feeling confident about yourself," said Bryony. "We saw the opportunity to improve on what was available such as wigs and it's just been a massive success."

Bryony Holland, a director at the Secret Extensions salon in King's Lynn with boyfriend, champion cyclist Robbie Ferri. Pic: Bryony Holland Bryony Holland, a director at the Secret Extensions salon in King's Lynn with boyfriend, champion cyclist Robbie Ferri. Pic: Bryony Holland

Bryony Holland, a director at the Secret Extensions salon in King's Lynn with her boyfriend champion cyclist, Robbie Ferri. Pic: Bryony Holland Bryony Holland, a director at the Secret Extensions salon in King's Lynn with her boyfriend champion cyclist, Robbie Ferri. Pic: Bryony Holland

Celebrity Malin Andersson, who was on Love Island in 2016, with Bryony in the King's Lynn salon. Pic: Bryony Holland Celebrity Malin Andersson, who was on Love Island in 2016, with Bryony in the King's Lynn salon. Pic: Bryony Holland

A family business; left to right: mum Julie Holland, Bryony Holland and Evie Holland. Pic: Bryony Holland A family business; left to right: mum Julie Holland, Bryony Holland and Evie Holland. Pic: Bryony Holland

What has helped make Secret Extensions a success is that it stocks all the hair. Pic: Secret Extensions What has helped make Secret Extensions a success is that it stocks all the hair. Pic: Secret Extensions

The salon on Tower Street, King's Lynn. Pic: Secret Extensions The salon on Tower Street, King's Lynn. Pic: Secret Extensions