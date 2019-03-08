Inside Norfolk’s new five-bed luxury lodges with a private hot tub

A Norfolk holiday company has launched a pair of five-bedroom lodges to make the most of a boost in demand for UK staycations.

Darwin Escapes has revealed its two new Sandringham Premier Lodges at the Norfolk Woods Resort and Spa in King’s Lynn.

The new luxury lodges have two double bedrooms, en suite shower rooms and walk-in wardrobes, as well as a further three twin bedrooms.

Guests also have access to a fully-fitted self-catering kitchen and a private hot tub on an outdoor decking area.

Lindsey Esse, Managing Director of Darwin Escapes, said: “An increasing number of people have been asking us for bigger lodges where they can come and stay with large family groups or a bigger group of friends.

“Our new Sandringham Premier Lodges fit the bill perfectly and are performing really well on our new park at Norfolk. Following their success, we hope, in the future, we can look to roll these out to some of our other resorts across the country.”