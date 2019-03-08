Search

Inside Norfolk’s new five-bed luxury lodges with a private hot tub

PUBLISHED: 14:36 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 20 March 2019

Both cabins have self catering kitchens. Picture: Darwin Escapes

Both cabins have self catering kitchens. Picture: Darwin Escapes

Darwin Escapes

A Norfolk holiday company has launched a pair of five-bedroom lodges to make the most of a boost in demand for UK staycations.

The lodges have five bedrooms, and have been built in response to the staycation boom. Picture: Darwin EscapesThe lodges have five bedrooms, and have been built in response to the staycation boom. Picture: Darwin Escapes

Darwin Escapes has revealed its two new Sandringham Premier Lodges at the Norfolk Woods Resort and Spa in King’s Lynn.

The new luxury lodges have two double bedrooms, en suite shower rooms and walk-in wardrobes, as well as a further three twin bedrooms.

Inside the new Sandringham Lodges at Darwin Escapes. Picture: Darwin EscapesInside the new Sandringham Lodges at Darwin Escapes. Picture: Darwin Escapes

Guests also have access to a fully-fitted self-catering kitchen and a private hot tub on an outdoor decking area.

Lindsey Esse, Managing Director of Darwin Escapes, said: “An increasing number of people have been asking us for bigger lodges where they can come and stay with large family groups or a bigger group of friends.

“Our new Sandringham Premier Lodges fit the bill perfectly and are performing really well on our new park at Norfolk. Following their success, we hope, in the future, we can look to roll these out to some of our other resorts across the country.”

Both lodges have a privehot tub. Picture: Darwin EscapesBoth lodges have a privehot tub. Picture: Darwin Escapes

