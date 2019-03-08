Search

Cycling shop shuts as business moves to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:56 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 13 November 2019

Pedal Revolution has closed in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

An independent cycling shop has closed its doors and moved its business to Norwich.

Pedal Revolution in King's Lynn closed today, with all members of staff offered a transfer to the independent retailer's Norwich branch.

Pedal Revolution owner Neil Turner said most of the shop's specialist staff had agreed to transfer to Norwich, after the shop was closed for "personal reasons" and a desire to focus the business on branches in Norwich and Gorleston.

He added that the store was not closed for "logistical reasons" as reported elsewhere.

Mr Turner said most of the company's business came between King's Lynn and Norwich so when a break clause in the store's let came around he decided a Lynn store was not required.

He said: "The business has done really well, we're probably the only independent cycling store left in Norfolk. We've really enjoyed being part of the King's Lynn business community and the King's Lynn cycling community."

