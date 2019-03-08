Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

PUBLISHED: 12:43 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 16 April 2019

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood

A building firm which customers slammed for the quality of its work has folded with huge debts.

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodImogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

King's Lynn firm Traditional Renovations Ltd owed more than £100,000 to creditors, but with only £1,300 of assets to pay them back, they appointed liquidators.

The company owes almost £40,000 to HMRC, £46,000 to trade creditors and £10,000 to staff.

Director Gavin Nixon blamed the failure of the company on two projects which overran.

Customers hit out at the firm last year for long delays and poor work on their projects.

Imogen paid Traditional Renovations £75,000 to renovate her cottage in Ridlington. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodImogen paid Traditional Renovations £75,000 to renovate her cottage in Ridlington. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Artist Imogen Ashwin paid the company £75,000 to revamp her cottage in Ridlington, near North Walsham.

She was looking for a fresh start after the deaths of her husband to cancer and son to a brain tumour.

But almost a year later the work has never been completed and she has spent the winter living in a caravan.

After Traditional Renovations stopped work last year, Mrs Ashwin hired other tradesmen whom she said were “incredulous” at the state of the project.

Imogen Ashwin's bathroom had to be redone after being left in this state by builders. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodImogen Ashwin's bathroom had to be redone after being left in this state by builders. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The 58-year old said the bathroom plumbing and porch roof had to be redone and hit out at the “shoddy” job.

Her new plumber described the work as “shocking” in a report for her.

Mr Nixon admitted in December the project had been a “disaster” but claimed more than £100,000 of work had been completed.

He said at the time costs soared after they found “substantial structural deficiencies” and extras were added on.

Kelly and Debbie's home on London Street, Swaffham, is still not finished after their builder stopped work on the job. Photo: ArchantKelly and Debbie's home on London Street, Swaffham, is still not finished after their builder stopped work on the job. Photo: Archant

Another customer, Kelly Alford, is claiming £30,000 from Traditional Renovations after problems with her house in Swaffham.

The 46-year old found 24 problems with work the firm had done.

The company began what was meant to be a five-week job in May last year to remove a conservatory, enlarge a kitchen and replace and level downstairs floors.

But Mrs Alford wrote to the liquidators last month stating: “Our home was left in a dangerous and uninhabitable state.”

Kelly and Debbie's home on London Street, Swaffham, is in a mess after their builder left the job. Photo: ArchantKelly and Debbie's home on London Street, Swaffham, is in a mess after their builder left the job. Photo: Archant

She said the project had cost them an additional £30,000.

“We can't see this being finished for another year because of the finances,” she said. “It has taken the shine off our home.”

Mr Nixon has since set up a new company. He did not respond to a request for comment but said in December the Alfords' project had cost him £40,000.

Most Read

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Delight for campaigners as beauty spot is spared from development

Michelle Newton, West Road resident, and Geoff Hood, Valley View resident at Costessey, delighted that a planning application for 83 homes on the field behind them off Farmland Road, has been rejected. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Lives are being torn apart’: Family’s heartache after son moves out of All Hallows hospital after 14 years

Ed Spashett, 32, has been living at the nursing home in Bungay for 14 years. Pictured here with his mother, Sandra Bell. Picture: Contributed by Sandra Bell

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Town centre road closed for seven weeks

Rothbury Road in Wymondham will be closed for seven weeks while the pavement is resurfaced. Photo: Google

‘It took them just four minutes to break-in’ - Snow hero devastated after thieves steal £4,000 worth of tools

Jonathan Court has had four of his chainsaws stolen. Picture: JONATHAN COURT

Rare Siberian bird spotted in Norfolk pub garden

A Pallas's warbler photographed at Weybourne Camp in 2015. Picture: MOSS TAYLOR

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists