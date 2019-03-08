Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood

A building firm which customers slammed for the quality of its work has folded with huge debts.

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

King's Lynn firm Traditional Renovations Ltd owed more than £100,000 to creditors, but with only £1,300 of assets to pay them back, they appointed liquidators.

The company owes almost £40,000 to HMRC, £46,000 to trade creditors and £10,000 to staff.

Director Gavin Nixon blamed the failure of the company on two projects which overran.

Customers hit out at the firm last year for long delays and poor work on their projects.

Imogen paid Traditional Renovations £75,000 to renovate her cottage in Ridlington. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Imogen paid Traditional Renovations £75,000 to renovate her cottage in Ridlington. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Artist Imogen Ashwin paid the company £75,000 to revamp her cottage in Ridlington, near North Walsham.

She was looking for a fresh start after the deaths of her husband to cancer and son to a brain tumour.

But almost a year later the work has never been completed and she has spent the winter living in a caravan.

After Traditional Renovations stopped work last year, Mrs Ashwin hired other tradesmen whom she said were “incredulous” at the state of the project.

Imogen Ashwin's bathroom had to be redone after being left in this state by builders. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Imogen Ashwin's bathroom had to be redone after being left in this state by builders. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The 58-year old said the bathroom plumbing and porch roof had to be redone and hit out at the “shoddy” job.

Her new plumber described the work as “shocking” in a report for her.

Mr Nixon admitted in December the project had been a “disaster” but claimed more than £100,000 of work had been completed.

He said at the time costs soared after they found “substantial structural deficiencies” and extras were added on.

Kelly and Debbie's home on London Street, Swaffham, is still not finished after their builder stopped work on the job. Photo: Archant Kelly and Debbie's home on London Street, Swaffham, is still not finished after their builder stopped work on the job. Photo: Archant

Another customer, Kelly Alford, is claiming £30,000 from Traditional Renovations after problems with her house in Swaffham.

The 46-year old found 24 problems with work the firm had done.

The company began what was meant to be a five-week job in May last year to remove a conservatory, enlarge a kitchen and replace and level downstairs floors.

But Mrs Alford wrote to the liquidators last month stating: “Our home was left in a dangerous and uninhabitable state.”

Kelly and Debbie's home on London Street, Swaffham, is in a mess after their builder left the job. Photo: Archant Kelly and Debbie's home on London Street, Swaffham, is in a mess after their builder left the job. Photo: Archant

She said the project had cost them an additional £30,000.

“We can't see this being finished for another year because of the finances,” she said. “It has taken the shine off our home.”

Mr Nixon has since set up a new company. He did not respond to a request for comment but said in December the Alfords' project had cost him £40,000.