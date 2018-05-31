Search

Town's Clarks store will avoid closure

PUBLISHED: 11:05 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 29 November 2019

King's Lynn's Clarks branch will not close as part of the shoe shop chain's portfolio review. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

King's Lynn's Clarks branch will not close as part of the shoe shop chain's portfolio review. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

One Norfolk town's branch of Clarks will avoid closure as the shoe shop chain looks to close some of its poorest performing stores.

After reports that the King's Lynn High Street shop would be closing, a Clarks spokesman confirmed it would remain open.

They said: "At Clarks we continually review all of our stores to ensure that they are the right size and located in the right areas in order to provide the best possible offering and environment to our customers. We can confirm that there are no current plans for our store in King's Lynn."

Clarks said in its full-year results that it is "preparing to take rapid actions to exit the worst-performing sites in as short a timescale as possible".

It is not yet clear how many sites may be impacted and, as a result, how many jobs.

The Clarks spokesman added: "At this stage, we are unable to share any specific details of this strategy, however, we can confirm that we are transforming the brand to reconnect with our consumers by designing iconic new products and launching an exciting new brand and marketing strategy that is already engaging consumers across the world."

